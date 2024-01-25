DOH News Release – Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to CJ’s New York Style Delicatessen

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 24, 2024 24-008

Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to

CJ’s New York Style Delicatessen

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down CJ’s New York Style Delicatessen, located at 2005 Kalia Road, due to a sewage backup. Later the same day, a follow-up inspection allowed the establishment to reopen with a green placard.

The food establishment, operated by RTP HHV, A HAWAII LIMITED PARTNERSHIP received the red placard on January 22, 2024, and remained closed until DOH conducted a follow-up inspection and all the violations were resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted the same day, January 22, the DOH inspector noted critical violations, which included raw sewage backed up from one of the floor drains in the kitchen of the food establishment during operation.

DOH required the food establishment to take immediate corrective actions before it was able to reopen. The establishment was required to have the plumbing system properly repaired and maintained to prevent any sewage back-up.

The department conducted the follow-up inspection the same day and found that the plumbing system had been repaired, and no sewage backup was observed. DOH has approved the food establishment to reopen and it has been issued a green placard.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

Copies of Inspection reports are available by contacting the Food Safety Branch at 808-586-8000 or email at [email protected].

