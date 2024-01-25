Carper Leads Oversight Hearing on Implementation of TSCA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a hearing on the implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), as amended under the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act.

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON ENSURING PROTECTIONS FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AND OUR COMMUNITIES WHILE ENABILING INNOVATION:

Chairman Carper:

“The task of protecting the health of our families, communities, and environment – while also continuing to advance chemistry that enriches our lives – is no easy feat. And it takes skill and experience to navigate the complexities around the implementation of this law. Through TSCA, Congress has charged the EPA with this demanding responsibility.”

Dr. Michal Freedhoff, Assistant Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention:

“[Y]ou have my assurance that we're going to continue to build the foundation for a chemical safety program that can deliver both the protections and the regulatory certainty that Congress envisioned in 2016.”

ON THE PROGRESS EPA HAS MADE IN IMPLEMENTING TSCA:

Dr. Freedhoff:

“[W]e have come a long way. The promise of the new law was for EPA to evaluate tens of thousands of existing chemicals left unreviewed under the old law and to write rules to protect people. And we're finally starting to make good on that promise. We’ve proposed rules for five dangerous chemicals that would collectively protect one millon workers and 15 million consumers.”

“We've standardized our review approaches for some of the chemicals used in batteries and semiconductors…And we've prioritized the review of the new chemicals we need to support the Biden-Harris administration's domestic manufacturing initiatives and now review those in a third of the time compared to other sectors.”

ON ENSURING THE EPA’S FEE RULE SUPPORTS TSCA IMPLEMENTATION:

Chairman Carper:

”[W]e know that the EPA is updating its fees rule to be able to more effectively collect revenues from chemical manufacturers. This is an important part of the funding equation.”

Dr. Freedhoff:

“We have tried to heed Congressional direction to reflect the accurate costs of implementing the law in our proposed fees rule. I think that rule is in the final stages of review at OMB, and I expect it to be finalized in the coming weeks.”

