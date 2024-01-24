EAST CHOISEUL CONSTITUENCY ON PAR WITH CDF ACT

East Choiseul Constituency is executing its development plans to the letters of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act, thanks to the visionary leadership of its out- going Member of Parliament and care- taker Prime Minister, Manasseh Damukana Sogavare.

In the recent custom ceremony at Pangoe during which the care- taker Prime Minister was presented the Suqu (traditional thank you) ceremony and installed as a Bovoe (high chief), the four Members of Provincial Wards in East Choiseul have also seized the opportunity to formally handover their Ward Development Plans for the constituency’s consideration.

The care- taker PM in receiving the Ward Development Plans has pledged 1 million dollars’ worth of projects for the four wards. Each wards to receive an equal share of $250,000 worth of projects.

In line with the CDF Act, the four wards will apply for projects to the constituency development committee and the latter to approve and disburse projects to each of the wards.

This merging of constituency and wards is the cornerstone of the CDF Act, after all the entities- constituency and wards- served the same people.

Such an arrangement will remain regardless of who is the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

East Choiseul is one of the few constituencies that has seen tangible development.

It has a modern Constituency Development Centre. Almost all the villages have iron roofing homes, and solar powered lights.

The rollout of the CDF Act will further cement and regulate the development activities happening in East Choiseul Constituency.

