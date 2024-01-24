Successful thanksgiving service for MPNS&CS

The Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNS&CS) with its Agencies have successfully held a combine thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on 22 January 2024, in Rove, Honiara.

This combine thanksgiving service draws in MPNS&CS, RSIPF and CSSI staff in seeking first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.

Pastor Joseph Olawale of RCCG in his sermon reminds congregations in navigating 2024 and to make this year a fruitful, successful and with great achievement in all we do.

“Any good without God, is amount to zero, and the reason is because, the one who create the heavens and the earth, the one who create the seas and the one who brought the land out from the sea is the one that we must involve in everything we do, and to navigate this year, it is better to start with God”, says Pr. Olawale.

Meanwhile, MPNS&CS Supervising Permanent Secretary Mr. Trevor Unusu do thanked Pastor Olawale for sharing the God’s word and for accepting the request to host this thanksgiving service in RCCG.

He also thanked the Senior Executive members from MPNS&CS, RSIPF and CSSI for making this combine thanksgiving service a successful.

Senior Executive staff from RSIPF who were part of the thanksgiving service

CSSI Senior Executive staff, Ranks and Files listening to the word of God from Pr. Joseph Olawale

