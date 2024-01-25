Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. Enters Into Letter of Intent to Complete Qualifying Transaction With 9302204 Canada Inc. (o/a Cheelcare)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT”) OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. (“Jo-Jo”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated January 24, 2024 (the “LOI”) with 9302204 Canada Inc. (o/a Cheelcare) (“Cheelcare”) pursuant to which Jo-Jo proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Cheelcare in exchange for the issuance of securities of Jo-Jo, which will result in Cheelcare becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jo-Jo (the “Cheelcare Transaction”). The Cheelcare Transaction, assuming the completion of the Private Placement (as defined below), will result in a reverse take-over of Jo-Jo where the existing shareholders of Cheelcare will own a majority of the outstanding common shares of Jo-Jo (the “Jo-Jo Common Shares”) and Jo-Jo is expected be renamed, subject to shareholder approval, to such name as Cheelcare may determine (the “Resulting Issuer”). Upon completion of the Cheelcare Transaction, it is anticipated that the Resulting Issuer will be a Technology Issuer.

Trading in the Jo-Jo Common Shares will be halted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and will remain halted until such time as all required documentation in connection with the Cheelcare Transaction has been filed with and accepted by the TSXV and permission to resume trading has been obtained from the TSXV.

The Qualifying Transaction

Jo-Jo is a capital pool company and intends that the Cheelcare Transaction will constitute its “Qualifying Transaction” under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV (“Policy 2.4”). The Cheelcare Transaction will not constitute a non-arm’s length qualifying transaction or a related party transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSXV.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the LOI, Jo-Jo and Cheelcare will negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) incorporating the principal terms of the Cheelcare Transaction as described in the LOI and this press release. There is no assurance that a Definitive Agreement will be successfully negotiated or entered into. The terms and conditions outlined in the LOI are binding on the parties and the LOI is expected to be superseded by the Definitive Agreement to be negotiated between the parties. The Cheelcare Transaction will be structured as a share exchange, plan of arrangement, amalgamation or other form of business combination based on the advice of the parties’ respective advisors and taking into account various securities, tax, operating and other considerations.

As consideration for the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of Cheelcare, holders of issued and outstanding common shares of Cheelcare (“Cheelcare Common Shares”) will receive one (1) post-consolidation Jo-Jo Common Share for each one (1) post-Cheelcare Split Cheelcare Common Share.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Cheelcare Transaction, it is anticipated that, Jo-Jo will consolidate its issued and outstanding Jo-Jo Common Shares on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation Jo-Jo Common Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Jo-Jo Common Share (the “Jo-Jo Consolidation Ratio”) as a condition to the completion of the Cheelcare Transaction (the “Jo-Jo Consolidation”). Currently there are 8,198,750 Jo-Jo Common Shares issued and outstanding. All incentive stock options and outstanding warrants of Jo-Jo are anticipated to be adjusted on the basis of the Jo-Jo Capital Consolidation Ratio.

In addition, immediately prior to the completion of the Cheelcare Transaction, Cheelcare will split its issued and outstanding Cheelcare Common Shares on such basis as shall result in Cheelcare having 34,000,000 Cheelcare Common Shares (the “Cheelcare Share Split Ratio”) issued and outstanding following completion of the split, excluding any securities issued in the Private Placement (as defined below) and the Debenture Conversion (as defined below) as a condition to the completion of the Cheelcare Transaction (the “Cheelcare Split”). There are currently 8,005,690 Cheelcare Common Shares issued and outstanding. All incentive stock options of Cheelcare are anticipated to be adjusted on the basis of the Cheelcare Share Split Ratio.

Cheelcare intends to conduct, and it is a condition of the Cheelcare Transaction for Cheelcare to close, a concurrent private placement (the “Private Placement”) for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,500,000 through the offering of subscription receipts of Cheelcare to be sold at an issue price of C$0.25, the terms of which are currently being negotiated. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, it is anticipated the subscription receipts shall automatically convert into Cheelcare Common Shares on a post-Cheelcare Split basis. Further disclosure of the terms and conditions of the Private Placement will be provided upon the successful negotiation and the terms and conditions thereof. There is no assurance that such negotiations will be concluded successfully. Cheelcare intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for business development, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Significant Conditions to Closing

The completion of the Cheelcare Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including but not limited to satisfactory due diligence review, negotiation and execution of the Definitive Agreement and accompanying transaction documents, approval by the boards of directors of each of Jo-Jo and Cheelcare, approval of the shareholders of each of Jo-Jo and Cheelcare (if required), obtaining necessary third party approvals, TSXV acceptance, closing of the Private Placement for gross proceeds of not less than C$2,500,000 and preparation and filing of a management information circular or filing statement outlining the definitive terms of the Cheelcare Transaction and describing the business to be conducted by the Resulting Issuer following completion of the Cheelcare Transaction, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. There can be no assurance that the Cheelcare Transaction or the Private Placement will be completed as proposed, or at all. The obligations of Jo-Jo and Cheelcare pursuant to the LOI shall terminate in certain specified circumstances, including but not limited to in the event that a Definitive Agreement is not entered into between the parties by February 29, 2024.

Additionally, it is a condition of the Cheelcare Transaction for Cheelcare to convert $1,133,300 principal amount in unsecured convertible debentures outstanding into Cheelcare Shares at a conversion price which is at a 25% discount to the valuation ascribed to the Cheelcare Shares in the Cheelcare Transaction (the “Debenture Conversion”).

This is an initial press release. Jo-Jo plans to issue a comprehensive press release in accordance with Policy 2.4 once it has entered into the Definitive Agreement to provide, among other things, selected information respecting Cheelcare, the Private Placement and the biographies of the anticipated directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer. Additional information with respect to Cheelcare and the Transaction will be included in the Company’s management information circular or filing statement to be filed in connection with the Transaction, which will be available under Jo-Jo’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Sponsorship

Sponsorship of a Qualifying Transaction is required by the TSXV unless a waiver from the sponsorship requirement is obtained. Jo-Jo intends to apply for a waiver from sponsorship for the Cheelcare Transaction. There is no assurance that a waiver from this requirement will be obtained.

About 9302204 Canada Inc. (o/a Cheelcare)

9302204 Canada Inc. (o/a CheelcareTM) is a company incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and stands as an innovative technological and manufacturing company dedicated to removing barriers to mobility. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and breakthrough engineering, Cheelcare is determined to radically improve the lives of millions living with disabilities by delivering next-generation, life-changing technology to the multi-billion wheelchair market. Innovations that are not just a step forward but a leap into uncharted territories that redefine possibilities. Cheelcare’s alignment with government funding programs ensures that customers can access its critical products through resilient funding streams, even in diverse market conditions.

Cheelcare’s portfolio includes three rapidly growing lines of patented devices: innovative safety accessories, the industry-award-winning power add-on for manual wheelchairs known as Companion, and Curio, a technologically advanced robotic complex rehab power wheelchair.

Curio sets new industry benchmarks with an unprecedented range of movement, omnidirectional tilting, and self-levelling capabilities – pioneering a new dimension in mobility.

Cheelcare is redefining accessibility for millions. Its team of engineers and visionaries is on a mission to continuously expand its life-changing impact in the global market.

About Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd.

Jo-Jo is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents and its rights under the LOI. The principal business of Jo-Jo is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the TSXV so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with Policy 2.4.

