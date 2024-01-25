Saras Micro Devices Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Chandler, Arizona

Company Seeks to Support and Leverage Growing Semiconductor and Advanced Packaging Ecosystem in the Region

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saras Micro Devices, an emerging leader in cutting-edge power performance solutions leveraging integrated packaging design, today announced the grand opening of its new headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The decision to open a new manufacturing center in Arizona is part of Saras’ longer-term strategy to support its growth in the high-performance computing (HPC) artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) sectors and capitalize on the rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem in the region. The company is relocating its headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia, where its Research & Development Center will remain.



“This move is not just a change in geographic location; it is an intentional strategic decision to align our vision with our customers in driving the U.S. semiconductor industry forward,” said Ron Huemoeller, CEO of Saras Micro Devices. “We are grateful for the partnership with the City of Chandler, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and the Arizona Commerce Authority, as their support has been instrumental in our successful relocation. This move supports our mission to become an integral part of Arizona’s burgeoning technology ecosystem and our desire to contribute to the strength of the United States’ domestic semiconductor industry. This is where our future becomes a reality, and we’re just getting started.”

The move involves a planned investment of over $50 million in the Chandler facility, which is located at 3200 W. Germann Road. The new facility initially boasts 33,000 sq. ft. of clean room, manufacturing, and administrative space. Saras will employ approximately 50 people in the near term, which will be primarily composed of engineering talent. By close of 2025, both the site and staff will undergo significant expansion, with a projected growth to 43,000 sq. ft., inclusive of a larger 13,000-sq.-ft. clean room.

The proximity of the new headquarters to other key semiconductor ecosystem partners, coupled with Arizona’s cost-effective operations and investment in talent development, uniquely positions Saras to capitalize on these strategic advantages while contributing to a robust domestic semiconductor industry.

“The City of Chandler is thrilled to further expand our semiconductor supply chain industry and bring another technology headquarters to our community with the addition of Saras Micro Devices,” stated Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We continue to make the short list for these coveted projects due to our central location, top-notch educational system, and pro-business climate. Saras has been a great partner to work with during this process, and we look forward to growing our relationship with them over the years to come.”

“This HQ relocation allows Saras Micro Devices to address present needs of the market while strengthening its ability to develop technology for the future,” said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Chris Camacho. “Saras’ innovation in integrated power delivery for semiconductor devices using AI and ML will boost the region’s semiconductor cluster and technological competitiveness.”

“We are excited Saras Micro Devices has selected Arizona for its new headquarters,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The Chandler manufacturing facility will enable Saras to continue advancing semiconductor innovation, further showcasing Arizona’s attractiveness as the premier destination for advanced semiconductor operations and contributing to our thriving technology ecosystem. We look forward to supporting their future success in Chandler.”

About Saras Micro Devices

Established in 2021, Saras Micro Devices is revolutionizing the way power is delivered to advanced semiconductor devices. The company is developing custom and standard integrated passive modules that will significantly improve power performance and efficiency, addressing the challenges faced by the high-performance computing devices serving the growing demand for AI, ML, AR/VR, 5G/6G, and more. Instituted by an impressive team of advanced packaging experts with a combined 150+ years of experience in the microelectronics industry, Saras introduces an innovative embedded, 3D-integrated, vertical power delivery solution that enables higher per-watt performance, minimized routing losses, and greater overall efficiency while reducing the power management impact on the package footprint. Saras Micro Devices has simplified a currently complex solution for managing and optimizing power delivery. Uncover and explore further insights at www.sarasmicro.com.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state’s leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona’s economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach, “attract, expand, and create,” to advance the overall economy: attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona, work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond, and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit www. azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce .

About the City of Chandler

Chandler, Arizona, has built a reputation as a Community of Innovation . Life in Chandler goes beyond a thriving and dynamic business community with progressive entrepreneurship. Known for its rich diversity, the city offers an outstanding quality of life for all generations with great schools and recreational opportunities. Chandler has grown to become the state’s fourth-largest city, with a population of more than 287,000, and has been named one of the nation’s Best Places to Find a Job and Best Cities for Women in Tech. The city also is one of the safest communities in the nation and boasts AAA bond ratings from all three national rating agencies, one of only 40 communities to achieve this distinction. For more information, visit www.chandleraz.gov or connect with Chandler on social media .

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), globally recognized as a top economic development organization (EDO), works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional EDO, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County, and more than 200 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 34 years, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping over 980 companies, creating nearly 182,000 jobs and more than $65 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix, one rooted in strength, collaboration, and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC, visit www.gpec.org.