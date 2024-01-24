Submit Release
Former NA Chairwoman receives Japan’s Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun

VIETNAM, January 24 - HÀ NỘI — On behalf of the King and Government of Japan, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio respectfully awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân on Wednesday morning in Hà Nội.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Yamada Takio said that Ngân, from being Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to being Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly, and then Chairwoman of the National Assembly, had made great contributions to strengthening and promoting the Japan – Việt Nam friendship.

While serving as Vice Chairwoman, and then Chairwoman of the National Assembly, Ngân focused on promoting exchanges between the two countries' National Assemblies and actively strengthening the relationship of political high trust between Japan and Việt Nam.

It was shown in the official visit to Việt Nam by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the House of Representatives, and the House of Councillors of Japan.

While holding the position of Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ngân had made positive contributions to the labour field.

One of her outstanding contributions was enhancing the programme to bring Vietnamese nursing and midwifery candidates to work in Japan based on the Việt Nam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (VJEPA). There were nearly 1,900 Vietnamese nurses and midwives working in Japan.

Currently, the number of Vietnamese people studying and working in Japan reaches nearly 520,000 people.

Ambassador Yamada Takio said that Vietnamese human resources were an indispensable factor in Japan's socio-economic development.

He also added he hoped that the cooperation between the two countries would further develop in many forms, in accordance with the aspirations of the two peoples.

Vietnamese workers were expected to increasingly improve their position and become a thread firmly connecting the two countries, he said.

He affirmed that Ngân’s contributions had left an impression on the journey of strengthening Japan-Việt Nam relations. It would be preserved and developed, based on the solid foundation of relations nurtured and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Ngân said that it was a great reward that represented Japan's attention and appreciation for her contributions during her work.

She also wished the good relationship between Việt Nam and Japan to continue to develop well in the future. — VNS

