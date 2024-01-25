Donate to Enter the KTBA at Sea IX Cruise Sweepstakes with Joe Bonamassa

Everyone is a Winner…Because you are Supporting Music Education! Help Us Reach Our Goal of 40k – only 15k left to go!

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, led by the blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa, has announced the final week to enter the KTBA at Sea IX Cruise Sweepstakes. This fundraiser offers participants a chance to win a unique cruise experience while supporting music education initiatives. The sweepstakes closes at midnight on January 28, 2024, offering a chance to win an extraordinary cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, accompanied by a lineup of esteemed musicians.The sweepstakes prize includes access to a balcony cabin on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX, Bonamassa’s annual blues festival at sea aboard the Norwegian Pearl, scheduled from March 18-22, 2024. Joe Bonamassa, along with artists like Grace Potter, Black Country Communion, The Marshall Tucker Band, John Oates, Jimmy Vivino, King King, and Jackie Venson, will appear at this exclusive event.For a donation of $20, entrants receive ten chances to win the grand prize, which includes:• A Balcony Cabin for two on the KTBA at Sea IX Cruise• A $1,000 Travel Stipend• A Meet and Greet with Joe Bonamassa• A Spa Experience Certificate• A 'Dinner for Two' coupon at a Fine Dining Restaurant on board• A $50 Voucher for Festival MerchandiseThe proceeds from this fundraiser directly support KTBA's mission to fund music education. This includes providing scholarships and resources for students and schools that lack the necessary funding for music programs.With the sweepstakes deadline approaching, KTBA encourages participation as an act of support for the future of blues and music education. The winner will be announced on Thursday, February 1st on KTBA & Joe Bonamassa’s official Facebook pages. To enter, please click HERE ABOUT THE KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE FOUNDATIONKeeping the Blues AliveFoundation (KTBA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by three-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa. Our mission is to fuel a passion for music in younger generations by funding projects and scholarships to provide students and teachers the resources and tools needed to further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has been able to fund music programs and initiatives that have impacted the lives of 100,000+ students in all 50 states. We accomplish this by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country.In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program. This program was created as an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program aims to help struggling musicians get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, we have helped over 350 musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA has made the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization to help struggling musicians get on their feet and on the road!With donations of almost $2 Million in total from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and more, the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has been able to help keep music education thriving!For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]