CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended 2023

Fourth Quarter 2023

  • Net Earnings of $48.5 million, or $0.35 per share
  • FDIC Special Assessment of $9.2 million ($0.04 decrease in EPS)

Full Year 2023

  • Net Earnings of $221.4 million, or $1.59 per share
  • Efficiency Ratio of 42.0%
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.35%
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 18.48%

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $57.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $66.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 for the prior quarter and $0.47 for the same period last year. Fourth quarter net income was negatively impacted by a $9.2 million expense accrual for the FDIC’s final rule that implements a special assessment that will be collected over eight quarters starting in 2024. Net income of $48.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 9.65%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 16.21%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.19%.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $221.4 million, compared with $235.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.59 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.67 for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2023, ROAA was 1.35% and ROATCE was 18.48%, which compares to a 1.39% ROAA and 18.85% ROATCE for 2022.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “During the course of 2023, Citizens Business Bank not only remained safe and sound but also produced earnings that were the second highest in the Company’s history, despite the difficult operating environment.  We remain committed to our strategy of banking the best small to medium sized businesses and their owners.  We work hard to earn and maintain the trust of our customers and business partners, and we wish to thank our customers and associates for their loyalty and dedication over the past year.”

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

  • Pretax Pre-Provision income was $72.6 million, down $10 million or 12%, predominately driven by the $9.2 million FDIC special assessment expense
  • Net interest margin of 3.26%, declined by 5 basis points compared to prior quarter
  • $2 million recapture of provision for credit losses
  • Investment securities declined by $214 million on average compared to prior quarter
  • BOLI restructuring resulted in $49 million increase in value from the prior quarter
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 61% of total deposits, on average, for the quarter
  • Total deposits decreased by $429 million on average compared to prior quarter
  • Total borrowings increased by $267 million, on average, from the prior quarter
  • TCE Ratio = 8.5% & CET1 = 14.6%

Highlights for the Full Year 2023

  • Pretax Pre-Provision income was $317.4 million, down from $338.9 million in 2022, primarily driven by the FDIC special assessment
  • Net interest margin of 3.31%, compared to 3.30% for 2022
  • Efficiency Ratio of 42%, compared with 39% for 2022
  • Investments declined by approximately $400 million from year end 2022 to December 31, 2023
  • Loans declined by approximately $174 million from year end 2022 to December 31, 2023
  • Total deposits declined by approximately $1.4 billion from year end 2022 to December 31, 2023
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 63% of total deposits at December 31, 2023
  • Total borrowings increased by approximately $1.1 billion from year end 2022 to December 31, 2023

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022    
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 119,356     $ 123,371     $ 137,395     $ 487,990     $ 505,513     $ 414,550  
(Provision for) recapture of credit losses   2,000       (2,000 )     (2,500 )     (2,000 )     (10,600 )     25,500  
Noninterest income   19,163       14,309       12,465       59,330       49,989       47,385  
Noninterest expense   (65,930 )     (55,058 )     (54,419 )     (229,886 )     (216,555 )     (189,787 )
Income taxes   (26,081 )     (22,735 )     (26,773 )     (93,999 )     (92,922 )     (85,127 )
Net earnings $ 48,508     $ 57,887     $ 66,168     $ 221,435     $ 235,425     $ 212,521  
Earnings per common share:                      
Basic $ 0.35     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 1.59     $ 1.67     $ 1.57  
Diluted $ 0.35     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 1.59     $ 1.67     $ 1.56  
                       
NIM   3.26 %     3.31 %     3.69 %     3.31 %     3.30 %     2.97 %
ROAA   1.19 %     1.40 %     1.60 %     1.35 %     1.39 %     1.38 %
ROAE   9.65 %     11.33 %     13.68 %     11.03 %     11.39 %     10.30 %
ROATCE   16.21 %     18.82 %     23.65 %     18.48 %     18.85 %     15.93 %
Efficiency ratio   47.60 %     39.99 %     36.31 %     42.00 %     38.98 %     41.09 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized   1.62 %     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.41 %     1.28 %     1.24 %
                       

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $119.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This represented a $4.0 million, or 3.25%, decline from the third quarter of 2023, and an $18.0 million, or 13.13%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $253.4 million decrease in average earning assets and a five basis point decline in net interest margin. The decline in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a 43 basis point decrease in net interest margin and a $216.5 million decline in average earning assets.

Net interest income of $488.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, decreased $17.5 million, or 3.47%, compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income grew by $91.7 million, or 17.81% in 2023, offset by a $109.2 million increase in interest expense year-over-year. Cost of funds for 2023 increased by 77 basis points over 2022, while the earning asset yield grew by 74 basis points. Average earning assets declined by $610.4 million year-over-year.

Net Interest Margin
Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.31% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The five basis point decrease in our net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2023, was the result of a 17 basis point increase in our cost of funds, offset by a 12 basis point increase in our interest-earning asset yield. The 12 basis point increase in our interest-earning asset yield was due to an 11 basis point increase in loan yields, a seven basis point increase in security yields, and a quarter-over-quarter change in the composition of average earning assets, with investment securities decreasing from approximately 37% of average earnings assets to 36%. Cost of funds increased in the fourth quarter, as cost of deposits and customer repurchases increased by 10 basis points to 0.61%. Average borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.59 billion had an average cost of 4.91%. On average, borrowings increased $267.2 million during the fourth quarter. The decrease in net interest margin of 43 basis points, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, was primarily the result of a 96 basis point increase in cost of funds. Total cost of funds of 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased from 0.13% for the year ago quarter. This 96 basis point increase in cost of funds was the result of a 1.37% increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in average borrowings of $1.42 billion. Borrowings had an average cost of 4.91% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to an average cost of 4.49% for the prior year quarter. A 49 basis point increase in earning asset yields over the prior year quarter partially offset the increase in funding costs. Included in the higher earning asset yields, were higher loan yields, which grew from 4.78% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.18% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, the yield on investment securities increased by 35 basis points from the prior year quarter, primarily due to the positive spread generated from the pay-fixed swaps, in which the Company receives daily SOFR and pays a weighted average fixed cost of approximately 3.8%.

Earning Assets and Deposits
On average, earning assets declined by $253.4 million, compared to the third quarter of 2023 and declined by $216.5 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The $253.4 million quarter-over-quarter decrease in earning assets resulted from a $214.4 million decline in average investment securities and a $30.3 million decrease in average earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the average balance of investment securities decreased by $514.1 million, while the average amount of funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $312.2 million.   Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $362.3 million, or 4.64%, from the third quarter of 2023 and interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $106.2 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $1.75 billion, or 12.33%, including a decline of $1.25 billion in noninterest-bearing deposits. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 61.30% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 62.09% for the third quarter of 2023 and 63.58% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

                           
    Three Months Ended  
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Yield on average investment securities (TE)   2.71%       2.64%       2.36%    
Yield on average loans   5.18%       5.07%       4.78%    
Yield on average earning assets (TE)   4.30%       4.18%       3.82%    
Cost of deposits   0.62%       0.52%       0.08%    
Cost of funds   1.09%       0.92%       0.13%    
Net interest margin (TE)   3.26%       3.31%       3.69%    
                           
Average Earning Asset Mix Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total
  Total investment securities $ 5,328,208   36.38 %   $ 5,542,590   37.20 %   $ 5,842,283   39.31 %  
  Interest-earning deposits with other institutions   443,773   3.03 %     473,391   3.18 %     133,931   0.90 %  
  Loans   8,856,654   60.47 %     8,862,462   59.48 %     8,868,673   59.67 %  
  Total interest-earning assets   14,646,647         14,900,003         14,863,178      
                           
                           
    Year Ended December 31,  
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS   2023       2022       2021    
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Yield on average investment securities (TE)   2.52%       2.03%       1.56%    
Yield on average loans   5.04%       4.49%       4.42%    
Yield on average earning assets (TE)   4.10%       3.36%       3.02%    
Cost of deposits   0.41%       0.05%       0.04%    
Cost of funds   0.83%       0.06%       0.05%    
Net interest margin (TE)   3.31%       3.30%       2.97%    
                           
Average Earning Asset Mix Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total   Avg   % of Total
  Total investment securities $ 5,579,488   37.63 %   $ 5,939,554   38.47 %   $ 4,058,459   28.79 %  
  Interest-earning deposits with other institutions   331,156   2.23 %     804,744   5.21 %     1,953,209
   13.86
 %  
  Loans   8,893,335   59.97 %     8,676,820   56.20 %     8,065,877
   57.22
 %  
  Total interest-earning assets   14,829,057         15,439,427         14,095,233
      
                           

Provision for Credit Losses
The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $2.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to $2.0 million in provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million of provision in the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-to-date provision for credit losses of $2.0 million was the result of an overall increase in projected loss rates from 0.94% at the end of 2022 to 0.98% at December 31, 2023. The modest changes in projected loss rates continue to be driven primarily by economic forecast changes to various macroeconomic variables such as GDP growth, commercial real estate values and the rate of unemployment.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded $10.6 million in provision for credit losses, due to both core loan growth of approximately $600 million and a deteriorating economic forecast of key macroeconomic variables.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $14.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) increased by $6.4 million from the third quarter of 2023 and by $6.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company restructured its BOLI assets by surrendering various policies valued at approximately $68 million, resulting in a write-down of asset values of approximately $4.5 million and additional income tax expense and penalties of approximately $6.5 million. This combined restructuring charge of $10.9 million, was offset by increases to the cash surrender value of new policies purchased during the quarter, resulting in an increase to noninterest income of $6.5 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $1.1 million increase in CRA investment income due to underlying asset valuation increases, while the third quarter of 2023 included approximately $2.6 million in gain from an equity fund distribution related to a CRA investment. Service charges on deposits decreased by $87,000, or 1.72% over the third quarter of 2023 and declined by $782,000, or 13.58% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. Trust and investment service fees declined by $165,000 or 5.1% from the prior quarter, but increased by $214,000, or 7.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income was $59.3 million, compared to $50.0 million for 2022.   2023 included the $2.6 million gain from the equity fund distribution, while 2022 included a $2.4 million net gain on the sale of one of our properties. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased by $1.2 million, or 5.44% from the year ended December 31, 2022. Trust management fees increased by $1.0 million, or 12.1% compared to 2022. Income from BOLI increased by $7.4 million from the prior year, primarily due to the $6.5 million increase in cash surrender value resulting from the surrender and redeployment of the BOLI policies at the end 2023.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $65.9 million, compared to $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $54.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $10.9 million quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to the expense from accruing the estimated FDIC special assessment. On November 16, 2023, the FDIC Board of Directors approved a final rule to implement a special assessment to recover the loss to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. As a result, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $9.2 million associated with the FDIC special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $500,000 in recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments, compared to $900,000 in recapture for the third quarter of 2023 and no provision for the fourth quarter of 2022. Salaries and employee benefit costs increased $908,000, marketing and promotion expense increased $464,000, due to increased donations, professional services increased $300,000, and legal expense increased $290,000 quarter-over-quarter. The $908,000 quarter-over-quarter increase in staff related expenses included $250,000 in higher employee benefit costs associated with the year-end holidays. The $11.5 million increase in noninterest expense year-over-year was impacted by the $9.2 million FDIC special assessment. Year-over-year expense growth included increased staff related expenses of $1.5 million, or 4.4%. This increase included a $550,000 decline in contra expense for deferred origination costs, resulting from a decline in loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2023, when compared to the prior year. Marketing and promotion expense increased by $380,000, and computer software expense increased by $317,000, or 9.4%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.62% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.33% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.32% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of the FDIC special assessment, the noninterest expense ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.39%. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 47.60%, or 40.98% excluding the FDIC special assessment, compared to 39.99% for the third quarter of 2023 and 36.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022.  

Noninterest expense of $229.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $13.3 million higher than the prior year. The year-over-year increase included a $12.2 million increase in regulatory assessments, including the $9.2 million FDIC special assessment, and a $7.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to inflationary pressures on salaries and benefits and a $2.9 million decline in the contra expense for deferred origination costs due to fewer loan originations. These increases were partially offset by a $6.0 million decrease in acquisition expense. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.41% for 2023, compared to 1.28% for 2022. The efficiency ratio was 42.00% for the year ended 2023, compared to 38.98% for the same period of 2022.

Income Taxes
Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 34.97% and was 29.80% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with 28.81% for the fourth quarter and 28.30% for year-to-date 2022. During the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, our effective tax rate was impacted by approximately $6.5 million in income tax expense and penalties resulting from the surrender of certain BOLI policies. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHIGHTS

Assets
The Company reported total assets of $16.02 billion at December 31, 2023. This represented an increase of $118.0 million, or 0.74%, from total assets of $15.90 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase in assets includes a $58.1 million increase in investment securities, a $45.7 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a $49.2 million increase in BOLI and a $29.4 million increase in net loans.

Total assets at December 31, 2023 decreased by $455.5 million, or 2.76%, from total assets of $16.48 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a $388.8 million decrease in investment securities and a $176.2 million decrease in net loans, partially offset by an increase of $64.7 million in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $53.2 million increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI.

Investment Securities and BOLI
Total investment securities were $5.42 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $58.1 million, or 1.08% from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $388.8 million, or 6.69%, from $5.81 billion at December 31, 2022.  

At December 31, 2023, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.46 billion, a decrease of $24.8 million, or 1.00% from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $89.7 million, or 3.51%, from December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.96 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $449.8 million. AFS securities increased by $83.0 million, or 2.89% from September 30, 2023 and decreased by $299.1 million, or 9.19%, from $3.26 billion at December 31, 2022. Pre-tax unrealized loss declined by $178.7 million from September 30, 2023 and decreased by $50.3 million from December 31, 2022.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $4.36 billion or approximately 80% of the total investment securities at December 31, 2023. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, at December 31, 2023, we had $562.9 million of Government Agency securities, that represent approximately 10.4% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $493.6 million as of December 31, 2023, or 9.1% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 35 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Texas at 15.89%, Minnesota at 11.28%, California at 9.58%, Ohio at 6.25%, Massachusetts at 6.15%, and Washington at 5.80%.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $308.7 million of Bank Owned Life insurance (“BOLI”). The $49.2 million increase in value of BOLI, when compared to September 30, 2023, was primarily due to a restructuring of the Company’s life insurance policies, including a $4.5 million write-down in value on surrender policies that was offset by a $10.9 million enhancement to cash surrender values, as well as additional policy purchases totaling $41 million. This restructuring is expected to increase future returns on our BOLI policies resulting in additional non-taxable noninterest income in future years.

Loans
Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.90 billion at December 31, 2023 increased by $27.3 million, or 0.31%, from September 30, 2023. The quarter-over quarter increase in loans included increases of $61.4 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $31.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $3.7 million in construction loans, partially offset by decreases of $58.6 million in commercial real estate loans and $12.5 million in SBA loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $174.5 million, or 1.92%, from December 31, 2022. After adjusting for PPP loans, which declined by $6.4 million, our core loans decreased by $168.1 million, or 1.85% from December 31, 2022.   The $168.1 million decreases included $100.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $21.5 million in construction loans, $20.7 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $20.3 million in SBA loans, $7.5 million in municipal lease financings, and $22.7 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $21.2 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality
During the fourth quarter of 2023, we experienced credit charge-offs of $181,000 and total recoveries of $28,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $153,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $86.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $89.0 million at September 30, 2023 and $85.1 million at December 31, 2022. The ACL was increased by $1.7 million in 2023, including a $2.0 million provision for credit losses. At December 31, 2023, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.98%. This compares to 1.00% and 0.94% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31,
2023
 		  September 30,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022
 		 
                           
Nonperforming loans   (Dollars in thousands)  
Commercial real estate   $ 15,440     $ 3,655     $ 2,657    
SBA     969       1,050       443    
SBA - PPP     -       -       -    
Commercial and industrial     4,509       4,672       1,320    
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     60       243       477    
SFR mortgage     324       339       -    
Consumer and other loans     -       4       33    
Total   $ 21,302     $ 9,963   [1] $ 4,930    
% of Total loans     0.24 %     0.11 %     0.05 %  
OREO              
Commercial real estate   $ -     $ -     $ -    
SFR mortgage     -       -       -    
Total   $ -     $ -     $ -    
               
Total nonperforming assets   $ 21,302     $ 9,963     $ 4,930    
% of Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.13 %     0.06 %     0.03 %  
               
Past due 30-89 days (accruing)              
Commercial real estate   $ 300     $ 136     $ -    
SBA     108       -       556    
Commercial and industrial     12       -       -    
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     -       -       -    
SFR mortgage     201       -       388    
Consumer and other loans     18       -       175    
Total   $ 639     $ 136     $ 1,119    
% of Total loans     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %  
               
Classified Loans   $ 102,197     $ 92,246     $ 78,658    
   
[1] Includes $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans past due 30-89 days.  
               

The $11.3 million increase in nonperforming loans from September 30,2023 was primarily due to one nonperforming commercial real estate loan. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $10 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a $9.8 million increase in classified commercial real estate loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements
Deposits of $11.43 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $271.6 million totaled $11.71 billion at December 31, 2023. This represented a net decrease of $923.1 million compared to September 30, 2023. Deposits and customer repurchases decreased on average from the prior quarter by $468.5 million, or 3.63%. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased $1.7 billion, or 12.66% when compared to $13.4 billion at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.21 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $380.5 million, or 5.02%, when compared to $7.59 billion at September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $958.2 million, or 11.74% when compared to $8.16 billion at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.03% of total deposits, compared to 61.39% at September 30, 2023 and 63.60% at December 31, 2022.

Borrowings
As of December 31, 2023, total borrowings, consisted of $1.91 billion of one-year advances from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at an average cost of 4.8% and $160 million of overnight Federal Home Loan Bank advances, at an average cost of approximately 5.7%. The Bank Term Funding Program advances include maturities of approximately $700,000 in May and $1.2 million in December of 2024.

Capital
The Company’s total equity was $2.08 billion at December 31, 2023. This represented an overall increase of $129.5 million from total equity of $1.95 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases to equity included $221.4 million in net earnings and a $31.2 million increase in other comprehensive income, that were partially offset by $111.6 million in cash dividends. We engaged in no stock repurchases during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, we repurchased, under our 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan, 791,800 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $23.43, totaling $18.5 million. This 10b5-1 plan expired on March 2, 2023. Our tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023 was $9.31.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated  
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
                   
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0%   10.3%   10.0%   9.5%  
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0%   14.6%   14.4%   13.5%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5%   14.6%   14.4%   13.5%  
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5%   15.5%   15.3%   14.4%  
                   
Tangible common equity ratio       8.5%   7.7%   7.4%  
                   

CitizensTrust
As of December 31, 2023 CitizensTrust had approximately $4.0 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.81 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.9 million and $11.5 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2022. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with approximately $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 25, 2024 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-ended 2023 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcc59d6a452a8423c98659899447afe0e

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor
Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of economic developments, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill on our balance sheet; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state in employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Contact: David A. Brager
  President and Chief Executive Officer
  (909) 980-4030
   


CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
             
             
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
 
Cash and due from banks   $ 171,396     $ 176,488     $ 158,236  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     109,889       64,207       45,225  
Total cash and cash equivalents     281,285       240,695       203,461  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     8,216       4,108       9,553  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,956,125       2,873,163       3,255,211  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     2,464,610       2,489,441       2,554,301  
Total investment securities     5,420,735       5,362,604       5,809,512  
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)     18,012       18,012       27,627  
Loans and lease finance receivables     8,904,910       8,877,632       9,079,392  
Allowance for credit losses     (86,842 )     (88,995 )     (85,117 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables     8,818,068       8,788,637       8,994,275  
Premises and equipment, net     44,709       44,561       46,698  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     308,706       259,468       255,528  
Intangibles     15,291       16,736       21,742  
Goodwill     765,822       765,822       765,822  
Other assets     340,149       402,372       342,322  
Total assets   $ 16,020,993     $ 15,903,015     $ 16,476,540  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,206,175     $ 7,586,649     $ 8,164,364  
Investment checking     552,408       560,223       723,870  
Savings and money market     3,278,664       3,906,187       3,653,385  
Time deposits     396,395       305,727       294,626  
Total deposits     11,433,642       12,358,786       12,836,245  
Customer repurchase agreements     271,642       269,552       565,431  
Other borrowings     2,070,000       1,120,000       995,000  
Other liabilities     167,737       203,276       131,347  
Total liabilities     13,943,021       13,951,614       14,528,023  
Stockholders' Equity            
Stockholders' equity     2,401,541       2,378,539       2,303,313  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (323,569 )     (427,138 )     (354,796 )
Total stockholders' equity     2,077,972       1,951,401       1,948,517  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 16,020,993     $ 15,903,015     $ 16,476,540  
             



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
                     
      Three Months Ended
 		  Year Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		     2023       2022  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 155,556     $ 176,133     $ 180,661     $ 171,265     $ 182,701  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     437,554       467,873       125,350       323,881       795,753  
Total cash and cash equivalents     593,110       644,006       306,011       495,146       978,454  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     6,219       5,518       8,581       7,275       8,991  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,849,423       3,040,965       3,273,149       3,066,287       3,532,587  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     2,478,785       2,501,625       2,569,134       2,513,201       2,406,967  
Total investment securities     5,328,208       5,542,590       5,842,283       5,579,488       5,939,554  
Investment in stock of FHLB     18,012       21,560       18,291       25,078       18,309  
Loans and lease finance receivables     8,856,654       8,862,462       8,868,673       8,893,335       8,676,820  
Allowance for credit losses     (88,943 )     (86,986 )     (82,612 )     (86,908 )     (78,159 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables     8,767,711       8,775,476       8,786,061       8,806,427       8,598,661  
Premises and equipment, net     44,768       45,315       47,327       45,488       50,048  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     236,055       258,485       256,216       251,989       258,779  
Intangibles     15,993       17,526       22,610       18,434       25,376  
Goodwill     765,822       765,822       765,822       765,822       764,143  
Other assets     393,227       357,280       341,958       351,025       269,346  
Total assets   $ 16,169,125     $ 16,433,578     $ 16,395,160     $ 16,346,172     $ 16,911,661  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,450,856     $ 7,813,120     $ 8,702,899     $ 7,793,336     $ 8,839,577  
Interest-bearing     4,703,144       4,769,897       4,985,591       4,644,582       5,225,081  
Total deposits     12,154,000       12,583,017       13,688,490       12,437,918       14,064,658  
Customer repurchase agreements     301,330       340,809       518,996       421,112       573,307  
Other borrowings     1,585,272       1,318,098       161,197       1,352,099       40,655  
Payable for securities purchased     551       -       6,022       158       64,801  
Other liabilities     133,822       164,624       101,472       128,003       101,777  
Total liabilities     14,174,975       14,406,548       14,476,177       14,339,290       14,845,198  
Stockholders' Equity                    
Stockholders' equity     2,411,269       2,383,922       2,301,770       2,370,700       2,263,627  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (417,119 )     (356,892 )     (382,787 )     (363,818 )     (197,164 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,994,150       2,027,030       1,918,983       2,006,882       2,066,463  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 16,169,125     $ 16,433,578     $ 16,395,160     $ 16,346,172     $ 16,911,661  
                     



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
 		 
Year Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		     2023       2022
Interest income:                    
Loans and leases, including fees   $ 115,721     $ 113,190     $ 106,884   $ 448,295     $ 389,192
Investment securities:                    
Investment securities available-for-sale     22,170       22,441       20,091     83,563       68,508
Investment securities held-to-maturity     13,478       13,576       13,837     54,750       49,048
Total investment income     35,648       36,017       33,928     138,313       117,556
Dividends from FHLB stock     431       598       305     1,861       1,207
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions     6,278       6,422       1,001     17,861       6,713
Total interest income     158,078       156,227       142,118     606,330       514,668
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     18,888       16,517       2,774     51,535       6,830
Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures     19,834       16,339       1,949     66,805       2,325
Total interest expense     38,722       32,856       4,723     118,340       9,155
Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses     119,356       123,371       137,395     487,990       505,513
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses     (2,000 )     2,000       2,500     2,000       10,600
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses     121,356       121,371       134,895     485,990       494,913
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     4,975       5,062       5,757     20,219       21,382
Trust and investment services     3,081       3,246       2,867     12,556       11,518
Other     11,107       6,001       3,841     26,555       17,089
Total noninterest income     19,163       14,309       12,465     59,330       49,989
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     35,652       34,744       34,154     139,191       131,596
Occupancy and equipment     5,524       5,618       5,820     22,109       22,737
Professional services     2,707       2,117       2,574     9,082       9,362
Computer software expense     3,679       3,648       3,362     14,051       13,503
Marketing and promotion     2,092       1,628       1,712     6,756       6,296
Amortization of intangible assets     1,446       1,567       1,724     6,452       7,566
(Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments     (500 )     (900 )     -     (500 )     -
Acquisition related expenses     -       -       -     -       6,013
Other     15,330       6,636       5,073     32,745       19,482
Total noninterest expense     65,930       55,058       54,419     229,886       216,555
Earnings before income taxes     74,589       80,622       92,941     315,434       328,347
Income taxes     26,081       22,735       26,773     93,999       92,922
Net earnings   $ 48,508     $ 57,887     $ 66,168   $ 221,435     $ 235,425
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.42     $ 0.47   $ 1.59     $ 1.67
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.42     $ 0.47   $ 1.59     $ 1.67
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20   $ 0.80     $ 0.77
                     



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		     2023       2022  
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)   $ 158,620     $ 156,771     $ 142,646     $ 608,508     $ 516,409  
Interest expense     38,722       32,856       4,723       118,340       9,155  
Net interest income - (TE)   $ 119,898     $ 123,915     $ 137,923     $ 490,168     $ 507,254  
                     
Return on average assets, annualized     1.19 %     1.40 %     1.60 %     1.35 %     1.39 %
Return on average equity, annualized     9.65 %     11.33 %     13.68 %     11.03 %     11.39 %
Efficiency ratio [1]     47.60 %     39.99 %     36.31 %     42.00 %     38.98 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized     1.62 %     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.41 %     1.28 %
Yield on average loans     5.18 %     5.07 %     4.78 %     5.04 %     4.49 %
Yield on average earning assets (TE)     4.30 %     4.18 %     3.82 %     4.10 %     3.36 %
Cost of deposits     0.62 %     0.52 %     0.08 %     0.41 %     0.05 %
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements     0.61 %     0.51 %     0.08 %     0.41 %     0.05 %
Cost of funds     1.09 %     0.92 %     0.13 %     0.83 %     0.06 %
Net interest margin (TE)     3.26 %     3.31 %     3.69 %     3.31 %     3.30 %
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.    
                     
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]                    
CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated     8.51 %     7.73 %     7.40 %        
Citizens Business Bank     8.40 %     7.63 %     7.29 %        
[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])        
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding                    
Basic     138,368,496       138,345,000       138,890,705       138,332,598       139,652,019  
Diluted     138,569,762       138,480,633       139,438,103       138,461,507       140,012,135  
Dividends declared   $ 27,945     $ 27,901     $ 27,995     $ 111,640     $ 108,146  
Dividend payout ratio [3]     57.61 %     48.20 %     42.31 %     50.42 %     45.94 %
[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.        
                     
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)     139,344,981       139,337,699       139,818,703          
Book value per share   $ 14.91     $ 14.00     $ 13.94          
Tangible book value per share   $ 9.31     $ 8.39     $ 8.30          
                     
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022        
               
Nonperforming assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans   $ 21,302     $ 9,963     $ 4,930          
Total nonperforming assets   $ 21,302     $ 9,963     $ 4,930          
Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4]   $ 9,460     $ 7,304     $ 7,817          
                     
[4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.    
                     
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO     0.24 %     0.11 %     0.05 %        
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets     0.13 %     0.06 %     0.03 %        
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets     407.67 %     893.26 %     1726.51 %        
                     
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		     2023       2022  
Allowance for credit losses:                    
Beginning balance   $ 88,995     $ 86,967     $ 82,601     $ 85,117     $ 65,019  
Suncrest FV PCD loans     -       -       -       -       8,605  
Total charge-offs     (181 )     (26 )     (127 )     (405 )     (197 )
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off     28       54       143       130       1,090  
Net recoveries (charge-offs)     (153 )     28       16       (275 )     893  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses     (2,000 )     2,000       2,500       2,000       10,600  
Allowance for credit losses at end of period   $ 86,842     $ 88,995     $ 85,117     $ 86,842     $ 85,117  
                     
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans     -0.002 %     0.000 %     0.000 %     -0.003 %     0.010 %



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                                       
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type                                  
                                       
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type   Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type   Allowance For Credit Losses   Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type  
                                       
Commercial real estate   $ 69.5     1.02 %     $ 70.9     1.04 %     $ 64.8     0.94 %    
Construction     1.3     1.91 %       1.0     1.59 %       1.7     1.93 %    
SBA     2.7     0.99 %       3.0     1.08 %       2.8     0.97 %    
Commercial and industrial     9.1     0.94 %       9.3     0.99 %       10.2     1.08 %    
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     3.1     0.75 %       3.6     1.01 %       4.4     1.01 %    
Municipal lease finance receivables     0.2     0.29 %       0.3     0.33 %       0.3     0.36 %    
SFR mortgage     0.5     0.20 %       0.5     0.20 %       0.4     0.14 %    
Consumer and other loans     0.4     0.85 %       0.4     0.82 %       0.5     0.69 %    
                                       
Total   $ 86.8     0.98 %     $ 89.0     1.00 %     $ 85.1     0.94 %    
                                       



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                           
Quarterly Common Stock Price  
                           
      2023       2022       2021    
Quarter End   High   Low   High   Low   High   Low  
March 31,   $ 25.98   $ 16.34     $ 24.37     $ 21.36     $ 25.00     $ 19.15    
June 30,   $ 16.89   $ 10.66     $ 25.59     $ 22.37     $ 22.98     $ 20.50    
September 30,   $ 19.66   $ 12.89     $ 28.14     $ 22.63     $ 20.86     $ 18.72    
December 31,   $ 21.77   $ 14.62     $ 29.25     $ 25.26     $ 21.85     $ 19.00    
                           
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings  
                           
        Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4  
          2023       2023       2023       2023       2022    
Interest income                          
Loans and leases, including fees       $ 115,721     $ 113,190     $ 110,990     $ 108,394     $ 106,884    
Investment securities and other         42,357       43,037       38,249       34,392       35,234    
Total interest income         158,078       156,227       149,239       142,786       142,118    
Interest expense                          
Deposits         18,888       16,517       10,765       5,365       2,774    
Other borrowings         19,834       16,339       18,939       11,693       1,949    
Total interest expense         38,722       32,856       29,704       17,058       4,723    
Net interest income before (recapture of)                      
provision for credit losses         119,356       123,371       119,535       125,728       137,395    
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (2,000 )     2,000       500       1,500       2,500    
Net interest income after (recapture of)                      
provision for credit losses         121,356       121,371       119,035       124,228       134,895    
                           
Noninterest income         19,163       14,309       12,656       13,202       12,465    
Noninterest expense         65,930       55,058       54,017       54,881       54,419    
Earnings before income taxes         74,589       80,622       77,674       82,549       92,941    
Income taxes         26,081       22,735       21,904       23,279       26,773    
Net earnings       $ 48,508     $ 57,887     $ 55,770     $ 59,270     $ 66,168    
                           
Effective tax rate         34.97 %     28.20 %     28.20 %     28.20 %     28.81 %  
                           
Basic earnings per common share     $ 0.35     $ 0.42     $ 0.40     $ 0.42     $ 0.47    
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.42     $ 0.40     $ 0.42     $ 0.47    
                           
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20    
                           
Cash dividends declared       $ 27,945     $ 27,901     $ 27,787     $ 28,007     $ 27,995    



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Loan Portfolio by Type
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                     
Commercial real estate   $ 6,784,505     $ 6,843,059     $ 6,904,095     $ 6,950,302     $ 6,884,948  
Construction     66,734       63,022       68,836       83,992       88,271  
SBA     270,619       283,124       278,904       283,464       290,908  
SBA - PPP     2,736       3,233       5,017       5,824       9,087  
Commercial and industrial     969,895       938,064       956,242       898,167       948,683  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     412,891       351,463       298,247       307,820       433,564  
Municipal lease finance receivables     73,590       75,621       77,867       79,552       81,126  
SFR mortgage     269,868       268,171       263,201       262,324       266,024  
Consumer and other loans     54,072       51,875       54,988       71,044       76,781  
Gross loans, at amortized cost     8,904,910       8,877,632       8,907,397       8,942,489       9,079,392  
Allowance for credit losses     (86,842 )     (88,995 )     (86,967 )     (86,540 )     (85,117 )
Net loans   $ 8,818,068     $ 8,788,637     $ 8,820,430     $ 8,855,949     $ 8,994,275  
                     
                     
                     
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
                     
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                     
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,206,175     $ 7,586,649     $ 7,878,810     $ 7,844,329     $ 8,164,364  
Investment checking     552,408       560,223       574,817       668,947       723,870  
Savings and money market     3,278,664       3,906,187       3,627,858       3,474,651       3,653,385  
Time deposits     396,395       305,727       316,036       283,943       294,626  
Total deposits     11,433,642       12,358,786       12,397,521       12,271,870       12,836,245  
                     
Customer repurchase agreements     271,642       269,552       452,373       490,235       565,431  
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements   $ 11,705,284     $ 12,628,338     $ 12,849,894     $ 12,762,105     $ 13,401,676  
                     



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Nonperforming loans:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 15,440     $ 3,655     $ 3,159     $ 2,634     $ 2,657  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     969       1,050       629       702       443  
SBA - PPP     -       -       -       -       -  
Commercial and industrial     4,509       4,672       2,039       2,049       1,320  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     60       243       273       406       477  
SFR mortgage     324       339       354       384       -  
Consumer and other loans     -       4       -       -       33  
Total   $ 21,302     $ 9,963   [1] $ 6,454     $ 6,175     $ 4,930  
% of Total loans     0.24 %     0.11 %     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.05 %
                     
Past due 30-89 days (accruing):                    
Commercial real estate   $ 300     $ 136     $ 532     $ 425     $ -  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     108       -       -       575       556  
Commercial and industrial     12       -       -       -       -  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     -       -       555       183       -  
SFR mortgage     201       -       -       -       388  
Consumer and other loans     18       -       -       -       175  
Total   $ 639     $ 136     $ 1,087     $ 1,183     $ 1,119  
% of Total loans     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
                     
OREO:                    
Commercial real estate   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
SBA     -       -       -       -       -  
SFR mortgage     -       -       -       -       -  
Total   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO   $ 21,941     $ 10,099     $ 7,541     $ 7,358     $ 6,049  
% of Total loans     0.25 %     0.11 %     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.07 %
                     
[1] Includes $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans past due 30-89 days.       
                     
 



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
(Unaudited)  
                   
Regulatory Capital Ratios  
                   
                   
                   
        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated  
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		  
                   
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0%   10.3%   10.0%   9.5%  
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0%   14.6%   14.4%   13.5%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5%   14.6%   14.4%   13.5%  
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5%   15.5%   15.3%   14.4%  
                   
Tangible common equity ratio       8.5%   7.7%   7.4%  
                   



Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

    December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
Stockholders' equity   $          2,077,972   $          1,951,401   $          1,948,517
Less: Goodwill   (765,822)   (765,822)   (765,822)
Less: Intangible assets   (15,291)   (16,736)   (21,742)
Tangible book value   $          1,296,859   $          1,168,843   $          1,160,953
Common shares issued and outstanding   139,344,981   139,337,699   139,818,703
Tangible book value per share   $                    9.31   $                    8.39   $                    8.30


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,        
    2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
                     
Net Income   $         48,508   $         57,887   $         66,168   $       221,435   $       235,425
Add: Amortization of intangible assets   1,446   1,567   1,724   6,452   7,566
Less: Tax effect of amortization of
intangible assets [1]		   (427)   (463)   (510)   (1,907)   (2,237)
Tangible net income   $         49,527   $         58,991   $         67,382   $       225,980   $       240,754
                     
Average stockholders' equity   $    1,994,150   $    2,027,030   $    1,918,983   $    2,006,882   $    2,066,463
Less: Average goodwill   (765,822)   (765,822)   (765,822)   (765,822)   (764,143)
Less: Average intangible assets   (15,993)   (17,526)   (22,610)   (18,434)   (25,376)
Average tangible common equity   $    1,212,335   $    1,243,682   $    1,130,551   $    1,222,626   $    1,276,944
                     
Return on average equity, annualized [2]   9.65%   11.33%   13.68%   11.03%   11.39%
Return on average tangible common equity,
annualized [2]		   16.21%   18.82%   23.65%   18.48%   18.85%
                     
                     
[1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.
[2] Annualized where applicable.
                     

Primary Logo

