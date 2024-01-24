Governor Mills Recognizes Recipients of the Governor's Award for Business Excellence

MAINE, January 24 - Back to current news.

January 24, 2024



Governor Janet Mills today honored four Maine businesses with the 2023 Governor's Award for Business Excellence. Awards were presented during a ceremony at the Blaine House postponed from late December.

Since its creation by former Governor McKernan in 1991, the prestigious annual award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community, their employees, and to exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service professions.

This year, awards were given in celebration of Maine businesses that consistently strive for excellence, even during global challenges.

"It is my honor to present Elmet Technologies, Compotech, Main Eco Homes, and TimberHP with the Governor's Award for Business Excellence," said Governor Janet Mills. "Through their success in the business world €“ and direct investments in their employees, their communities, and our state €“ each of these extraordinary Maine businesses are helping to make Maine the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family." "The Governor's Award for Business Excellence celebrates the contributions of Maine businesses to Maine people and our state's economy," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development. "It is one of Maine's most prestigious business recognition awards, and I congratulate each of these recipients. I look forward to following their continued success."

The 2023 Governor's Award for Business Excellence were presented in four categories:

The Innovation Award , which celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation.

, which celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation. The Rural Revitalization Award , which recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine's rural regions.

, which recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine's rural regions. The Heritage Industry Award , which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector.

, which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector. The Climate Leader Award, which recognizes business leadership, innovation, or excellence in mitigating climate risks or developing new technologies to combat climate change.

The 2023 Governor's Award for Business Excellence winners are:

Elmet Technologies, Heritage Industry Award: With a heritage dating back 94 years, Elmet Technologies is the last and only 100 percent U.S. owned and operated, fully integrated manufacturer of pure molybdenum and tungsten products. Serving a wide range of markets, they operate in over 210,000 square feet of manufacturing space at their Lewiston, ME headquarters. Established in 1929 as The American Electro Metal Corporation, Elmet Technologies was known for decades as the leading manufacturer of light bulb filaments, producing more than a billion filaments per year. Today, they produce items such as shaped parts that stabilize airplane wings, high precision components for satellite applications, collimators and electrodes for CT scan machines, and more.

Customers rely on Elmet to manufacture tungsten and molybdenum into a variety of forms such as powder, foil, sheet, rod, wire, cubes, spheres, blocks, bars, and other shaped parts. Elmet controls every process they employ, from blending powder, to pressing and sintering, thermal and mechanical processing, and precision machining. Customers have come to expect their high-quality products as illustrated by their key role in robotic surgery controls. Last year, Elmet was recognized on an international stage for its key role in manufacturing components that went into the Orion Spacecraft affixed to the top of the Space Launch System rocket program, part of NASA's Artemis I program, which successfully launched on November 16, 2022.

Compotech Inc., Innovation Award: Compotech Inc. is a premier defense technology company focusing on transforming the US military's capabilities through innovative hardware and software solutions. Compotech saves lives by developing cutting-edge products and technology to protect American soldiers. The company's work includes a strong focus on the US military's capabilities through innovative blast and ballistic proof hardware, re-deployable shelters, and software solutions to ensure the safety of our service members. Compotech remains focused on its employees and sustainability. In 2023 the company was able to double its revenue and bring on 20+ new employees. In 2023, Compotech placed as #990 on the prestigious INC. 5000 list of America's fastest growing privately-owned companies. While placing 2nd in Maine for privately-owned companies, Compotech placed as #13 nationwide as the fastest growing manufacturer, with an astounding 599% growth over the last three years.

Main Eco Homes, Rural Revitalization Award: Main Eco Homes (MEH) is a general contractor and custom home builder specializing in the construction of energy efficient, environmentally friendly homes and commercial buildings. Established in 2009, the company was built with the goal of creating a healthy community - physically healthy, economically healthy, and psychologically healthy. MEH has done this by constructing more than 250 homes, 60 cottages in a 55+ community, more than 200 rental units, a health & wellness center called Soleful Health Club, a free community concert series, as well as multiple commercial buildings, with plans to construct Makers Mill Development in downtown Bridgton that includes a brewery, market café, retails shops along the river, Makers Co-op space, apartments, and office space. Also, MEH is planning to build a 66-room boutique hotel in the downtown on the river with access to Highland Lake, all to revitalize Bridgton, Maine. Main Eco Homes was recognized as the "Best Place to Work" by Maine Biz in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

TimberHP, Climate Leader: Go Lab, Inc. d/b/a TimberHP is an innovation company in Maine's heritage forestry products industry. They manufacture high-performing wood fiber insulation that is healthy for people and the planet. Made with renewable resources, its products are a sustainable alternative to more resource intensive and toxic insulations. TimberHP turns certified wood chips into thermal building insulation used in construction and renovation that is water-resistant, fire-resistant, and sound dampening. This renewable, fully-recyclable, and carbon storing product creates energy efficient buildings. After GO Lab, Inc. purchased the former UPM paper mill in Madison, it was later renovated in 2021 and TimberHP became the first wood fiber insulation manufacturer in North America. The mill's revitalization utilized an otherwise aging infrastructure in Madison and created a new employment opportunity for a community with multi-generational ties to the state's forest products industry.