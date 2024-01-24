Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: DOT Awards More Than $5 Million to the North Dakota Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced an award of two grants, totaling $5,677,883 to the North Dakota Department of Transportation through the Fiscal Year 2024 Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program. The funds will go towards the following initiatives:

  • $4,777,883 to address the severe flooding in Eastern North Dakota which occurred on April 12, 2022. The flooding resulted in widespread damage to culverts and roadway erosion on state and county roadways.
  • $900,000 to address damages from a weather event on April 10, 2023 which caused significant overland and riverine flooding leading to a landslide, damage of culverts and erosion of roadways.

