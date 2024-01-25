Image One Facility Solutions Expanding Franchise Operations in Algonquin and Chicago’s Far Northwest Suburbs
Jason Jones is bringing his experience in product development and management to the forefront as he builds out his new business
Jason Jones is a passionate, solution-oriented individual with the drive and commitment needed to succeed in this industry”ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One Facility Solutions, a top commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction, veteran support, and affordability, has announced the opening of its second new franchise unit this year that will service Algonquin, Illinois, and the far northwest suburbs of Chicago.
Jason Jones, a former civilian contractor who spent years in Iraq, purchased the franchise unit and will be operating it with help from his family. Jason brings a background in residential cleaning and project management that he will leverage to spearhead sales and operations. Jason’s wife will support the new business as they explore the exciting market of Chicago’s northwest suburbs.
Recognizing the shifting dynamic of his previous job, Jason considered several factors when he decided to venture into franchise ownership.
“My former company transitioned to a model where my skills would no longer be required. So, I began researching franchise opportunities in cleaning services. I had some experience in the space from when I was young, and the starting investment was much more appealing than other well-known franchise brands,” said Jones.
Jason had been planning a transition from his previous job for some time and saw a strong opportunity in the commercial cleaning space. It was a combination of the upstart cost and anticipated return on investment (ROI) that motivated Jason to consider Image One as a potential path to franchise ownership.
“I was immediately impressed with the level of support and commitment the Image One leadership team demonstrated from the very start. All of my research and conversations with Image One amid training made it clear that these people go above and beyond to prepare franchise owners and teach them the skills they need to succeed,” added Jones. “I quickly recognized the level of dedication the Image One team was offering, and now I’m excited to incorporate my kids into the business so they can learn some invaluable skills that only ownership brings.”
Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to expand the franchise nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and Houston.
Image One provides the necessary training, tools, and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees maintain a quality of service and grow their own businesses.
“Jason Jones is a passionate, solution-oriented individual with the drive and commitment needed to succeed in this industry,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “We look forward to supporting Jason as he brings on new accounts and expands his business in the Chicago area. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Image One franchise family.”
The franchise territory will include Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Carpentersville, and other areas across the far Northwest suburbs of Chicago. Jason is looking forward to providing opportunities for employees in the region as he builds out his business. He sees one day expanding into new markets and creating ways to give back to the community through local job creation and mentorship.
The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from approximately $43,000 to $91,000. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry.
For information on the franchise, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, https://imageonefranchise.com/.
