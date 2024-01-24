Concierge Auctions’ January/February Lineup of Over $294M in Properties

La Dune | Iconic Southampton Compound Bridal Path | Palm Beach Polo & Country Club Turnkey Colorado Red Mountain Estate & 4,200-Acre Three Meadows Ranch Barnes Bay Estate | West End Village, Anguilla

Concierge Auctions has released its January/February lineup of over $294 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe—most offered No Reserve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing our upcoming auctions for January and February, the majority offered No Reserve. These exquisite properties showcase some of the most luxurious real estate worldwide. Escape to La Dune, a famed Hamptons oceanfront retreat, with abundant space for entertaining and relaxation; experience traditional luxury at stately proportions in Florida, perfect for entertaining with a wall of French doors that reveal a resort-style patio and swimming pool; or discover your dream Anguillian home ,Barnes Bay Estate, with sprawling four wings–offering intimacy and privacy for all who cross its threshold.

Marquee properties will be featured in Sotheby’s 'Visions of America' with bidding closing live 24 January at Sotheby’s New York. This groundbreaking sale and exhibition format bring together an unparalleled selection of American craftsmanship from significant private collections and institutions.

Featured Properties:

2828 Hurlingham Drive | Wellington, Florida

This exquisite estate offers traditional luxury on a grand scale, previously listed for $6.9 million and set to auction in cooperation with David Norman of One Sotheby's International Realty.

In the Bridal Path gated subdivision within the Palm Beach Polo and Country Club community, the property boasts custom box molding, expansive gallery walls for your art collection, and soaring tray ceilings that allow abundant sunshine to illuminate the spacious interior. The primary sanctuary is a palatial and tranquil retreat, featuring dual dressing rooms, a sunny sitting area, and a spa-worthy bath—perfect for a couple's escape.

The great room is designed for entertaining, with French doors leading to a resort-style patio and swimming pool, offering stunning golf course views as a picturesque backdrop. Whether hosting a casual pool party or a formal affair, this estate provides an ideal setting. The large kitchen is well-equipped with ample counter space, designer appliances, and a butler's pantry to facilitate seamless preparation for guests. As the festivities wind down, the outdoor living room beckons for relaxation during the long South Florida days. Bidding is already open at conciergeauctions.com with a current high bid of $4 million, and will remain available for bidding until the live auction closes in New York on 24 January.

La Dune Estate | Southampton, New York

Own one of the most iconic oceanfront estates in the prestigious Hamptons, featuring two residences offering 21,451 square feet of living space, over 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront, and palatial grounds, with direct access to the beach. This unique estate, previously listed for $150 million and set to auction with No Reserve, is being offered in cooperation with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, Timothy G. Davis of Corcoran Group, and Cody Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate LLC.

La Dune is a shingle-sided estate from the 1900s that spans four levels of living, dining, and entertaining space. With security gates and hedges ensuring privacy, this oceanfront retreat is a true gem. The interior features polished wood floors, original moldings, and bright white walls that capture the natural sunlight. The second level offers both indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, including gathering rooms and spacious patios. The auction includes a second residence on the estate, spanning 10,667 square feet and boasting nine bedrooms with 19 bathrooms. With amenities such as a home gym, library, billiards room, sauna-equipped gym, and a home theater, this spacious residence is tailored for entertaining friends and family. The manicured grounds include a pool and direct access to the beach, offering a perfect blend of elegance and relaxation. Bidding is scheduled to open online at conciergeauctions.com on 18 January and will remain available for bidding through the live auction on 24 January.

Additional Properties:

• 768 Hunter Creek Road | Aspen, Colorado

Bidding Open

Listed for $38.5 million.

Listed by Garrett Reuss of Aspen Snowmass International Realty

• 150-170 Mediterranean Way | Indian Harbour Beach, Florida

Bidding Opens 24 January

Listed for $8.749 million. No Reserve.

Starting Bids Expected Between $2.5M-$4.9M.

Listed by Gibbs Baum and Greg Zimmerman of One Sotheby’s International Realty

• Smith River Quarry | Gasquet, California

Bidding Opens 24 January

Listed for $5 million. No Reserve.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1M-$1.7M.

Listed by Robin Hartwick and Debora Olson of Reel Properties

• 3785 Punahele Road | Princeville, Hawaii

Bidding Opens 26 January

Listed for $3.975 million. No Reserve.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.25M–$2.5M.

Listed by Neal Norman of Hawaii Life, Broker

• 2150 South A1A | Vero Beach, Florida

Bidding Opens 31 January

Listed for $60 million. No Reserve.

Listed by Cindy O'Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby's International Realty

• 1106 Palmer Avenue | Winter Park, FL

Bidding Opens 8 February

Listed for $3.7 million. No Reserve.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.25M–$2.45M.

Listed by Mick Night and John Pinel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

• Barnes Bay Estate | West End Village, Anguilla

Bidding Opens 8 February

Listed for $15 million. No Reserve.

Starting Bids Expected Between $3M-$5M.

Listed by Scott Hauser of ProRealty Anguilla

• 312 Tobrurry Way | Folsom, California

Bidding Opens 9 February

Listed for $2.495 million. No Reserve.

Starting Bids Expected Between $750K-$1.75M.

Listed by Kim Pacini-Hauch of Norcal Gold Inc.

