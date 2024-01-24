Governor Katie Hobbs Joins Rep. Hamilton, Sen. Sundareshan Introducing Legislation to Protect Reproductive Healthcare

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs joined Representative Stahl Hamilton in introducing a package of bills that will protect reproductive freedoms for Arizonans. The bills will repeal Arizona’s near-total abortion ban, enshrine the right to contraception in Arizona law, and end the invasive government practice of collecting and reporting data on abortions in the state.

“I will always defend Arizonans’ freedoms, and I refuse to back down in the face of those who want to criminalize doctors, outlaw abortion and strip away access to contraception,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Instead of restricting our freedoms, we can pass common sense legislation to expand access to healthcare. Reproductive freedom is not a partisan issue. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents agree that women deserve to have access to the healthcare we need, to have our individual rights protected, and to make the personal decisions we deem best for ourselves and our families.”

“Arizona is an abortion battleground state, and with Governor Hobbs in office, not only will we stop the relentless attacks on reproductive rights, we are taking direct steps to protect and enshrine those rights at the Legislature," said Representative Stahl Hamilton. "I’m proud to introduce a repeal of Arizona’s draconian 1864 Civil War-era total abortion ban, the Right to Contraception Act so that birth control will be available without government or ideological interference, and a ban on invasive questions and intrusive data collection from people who seek abortions."

Additionally, Senator Priya Sundareshan will introduce mirror legislation in the State Senate to protect access to contraception.

"As a mother and state legislator, I understand what a deeply personal decision it is to plan and have a family, one that the government has no right to insert itself into," said Senator Priya Sundareshan. "The outdated and life-threatening attacks on personal autonomy we are currently witnessing across the country demand an immediate and proactive response. In the face of this continued extremist attack on freedom and the right to choose, Democrats are committed to ensuring all Arizonans have access to affordable, comprehensive abortion care and contraceptives."

The bills reflect promises made in Governor Hobbs’ State of the State address to protect reproductive healthcare for Arizonans, and will be proactive steps to securing reproductive healthcare for Arizona families.

The introduced bills are: