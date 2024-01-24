Barnes County Clerk’s Office closed Friday, January 26th from 3:00-5:00pm.

The Barnes County Clerk’s Office will be closed Friday January 26th from 3:00-5:00pm. For questions about court cases or assistance with on-line payments please contact the Stutsman County Clerk’s Office at 701-252-9042.
There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,313 in the last 365 days.
The Barnes County Clerk’s Office will be closed Friday January 26th from 3:00-5:00pm. For questions about court cases or assistance with on-line payments please contact the Stutsman County Clerk’s Office at 701-252-9042.