California Construction Defect Center Urges a Homeowner in a Newer Subdivision Anywhere in California to Call If their Home Builder Failed to Fix Punch List Items-Don’t Get Stuck with Construction Problems or Defects

"The most common excuse we hear from home builders is they or their subcontractors were extremely short staffed because of COVID- and the home builder is betting on the homeowner giving up.” — California Construction Defect Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Construction Defect Center is urging a homeowner in a new single family home subdivision anywhere in California that was built in 2020-2023 to call them at 866-714-6466 if the home builder failed to fix punch list items that were submitted during the one-year warranty period. Since that time have additional construction defect issues with the home become apparent?

The California Construction Defect Center is on a mission to make certain a homeowner in a new single family home subdivision does not get left holding the bag with workmanship-or construction defect issues the home builder should have repaired. https://California.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The group says, "We are certain there are homeowners who purchased a new home in a subdivision anywhere in California in 2020-2023-whose home builder never came back to repair punch list issues the homeowner identified to the home builder before the end on the one year warranty period-and or has since called the home builder about a new serious construction defect---with no call back from the home builder. We want to help people like this.

"The most common excuse we hear from home builders is they or their subcontractors were extremely short staffed because of COVID. We think in these instances the home builder is betting on the homeowner giving up-and or forgetting about the issue-issues. The other problem we know exists is homeowners in new subdivisions rarely know each other-and they are typically unaware that their neighbors might have the exact same problem in their new home as well. If this sounds like you-please give us a call at 866-714-6466 to see if we might be able to help." https://California.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The California Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners In New Subdivisions If They Have the Following Types of Problems:

*Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective siding.

*Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

*Exterior doors that were improperly installed-with the result being water leaks.

*Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

*Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

*Single family homes in newer subdivisions with mold issues because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process.

*Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

*Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and or mold.

The Construction Defect Center is one of the nation's premier construction defect advocates for homeowners, and they have been assisting homeowners stuck with construction defects for well over a decade. https://ConstructionDefectCenter.Com