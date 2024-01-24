Fordham University Gabelli School of Business Global Healthcare Innovation Management Center to Host – AI and Healthcare: Beyond the Hype

Thought Leadership Event Will Focus on the Ways in Which Artificial Intelligence Will Impact the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although the benefits of innovative and general-purpose technologies often promise to create sweeping changes across numerous sectors, realizing their full potential beyond the hype requires careful navigation and implementation. The rise of AI in the realm of healthcare is a prime example of technology that is brimming with possibilities—from improving diagnostics to personalizing patient care—but it must go way beyond mere technological advancement in order to be successful. Those developing and implementing AI for the healthcare industry need to have a deep understanding of its practical application and integration, which involves not only embracing AI’s capabilities but also comprehending the nuances and complexities of the healthcare systems where it is to be deployed. The ultimate indicator of how successful AI will be in a healthcare setting hinges on synergizing technological innovation with institutional readiness that will ensure AI’s deployment in healthcare is both effective and transformative.

The Fordham University Gabelli School of Business Global Healthcare Innovation Management Center (GHIMC) has invited thought leaders and innovators from academia, as well as those working in AI and the healthcare/pharmaceutical industries to examine the depth and complexity of the issues facing researchers, entrepreneurs, and executives at this critical juncture in the development of AI. Panelists will explore and debate critical topics including AI’s role in revolutionizing drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry and in clinical trials; advancements in computational pathology and AI’s future in healthcare diagnostics; as well as the commercialization of AI and the challenges it poses.

This in-person event will take place on February 1, 2024, 9:00am – 3:20pm on the 12th Floor of the Lowenstein Building, 113 W. 60 Street at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center campus. It is free and open to the public.

Food and beverages will be served.



Members of the general public, please register here: https://bit.ly/41SHiPk

Panelists will include:

Dr. Roy Baynes, MMed, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer, Eikon Therapeutics

Amol M. Joshi, Ph.D., Bern Beatty Fellow and associate professor of strategic management, Wake Forest University (WFU) School of Business

Thomas J. Fuchs, Ph.D., co-director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health at Mount Sinai, dean of artificial intelligence and human health, and professor of computational pathology and computer science, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Andree Bates, Ph.D., founder, Eularis

Marc Paradis, vice president of data strategy, Northwell Holdings.

The panels will be moderated by Falguni Sen, Ph.D., director of the Global Healthcare Innovation Management Center, and professor of Strategy and Statistics, Gabelli School of Business; and Navid Asgari, Ph.D., associate professor of Strategy and Statistics, Gabelli School of Business.





