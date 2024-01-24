Submit Release
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Successfully Executes Balance Sheet Restructuring for Future Earnings Growth

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

“Horizon had a very positive and productive fourth quarter, led by strong loan growth, consistent core deposit balances, stabilized net interest margin and excellent asset quality,” President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Prame said. “Additionally, we closed out the year with a successful restructure of our balance sheet, providing abundant liquidity to deploy into higher yielding assets and drive meaningful earnings growth in future quarters. Over the quarter, the team made significant progress building out our leasing platform, and we expect to see positive impacts from this effort in the second quarter of 2024. The franchise is experiencing positive momentum in its core business models and we are very optimistic about our position as we enter 2024 and our ability to create value for our shareholders and clients.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Commercial loan growth totaled $85.7 million, increasing by 13.1% annualized during the quarter and 8.4% since December 31, 2022. Total loans were $4.42 billion at period end, increasing by 5.2% annualized during the quarter and 6.1% since December 31, 2022.

  • Deposits remained resilient, totaling $5.7 billion at period end, compared to $5.7 billion on September 30, 2023. Brokered deposits and wholesale borrowing levels were consistent with third quarter balances.

  • Net interest margin increased to 2.43% compared to 2.41% in the linked quarter. Interest income was $42.3 million compared to $42.1 million in the linked quarter.

  • Cash totaled $519.4 million at period end, providing significant flexibility to drive future net interest margin growth through deployment into higher yielding assets throughout 2024.

  • Excellent asset quality with net charge–offs representing 0.02% of average loans for the quarter, delinquent loans representing 0.38% of total loans at period end and non–performing loans representing 0.44% of total loans at period end, with the increase in provision primarily attributable to loan growth.

  • In December, the Company announced a balance sheet repositioning that included the sale of $382.7 million in lower-yielding securities and the surrender of $112.8 million of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) policies. For the quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $25.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Excluding the $38.7 million after-tax impact of the balance sheet repositioning and approximately $705,000 in extraordinary expenses associated with previously disclosed staffing changes, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and the expansion of the Bank's treasury management capabilities, adjusted net income was $14.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the quarter. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income” table below.) This compared to third quarter 2023 net income of $16.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

  • Horizon continues to maintain cash at the holding company level representing approximately eight quarters of dividend payments and fixed costs.

Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin     2023       2023       2022  
Net interest income   $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 48,782  
Net interest margin     2.43 %     2.41 %     2.85 %
Adjusted net interest margin     2.42 %     2.38 %     2.83 %


    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs     2023       2023       2022  
Interest earning assets     4.69 %     4.48 %     3.88 %
Interest bearing liabilities     2.74 %     2.52 %     1.29 %


    For the Three Months Ended
Non–interest Income and   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
Mortgage Banking Income     2023       2023       2022  
Total non–interest income   $ (20,449 )   $ 11,830     $ 10,674  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     951       1,582       1,196  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     724       631       637  


    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
Non–interest Expense     2023       2023       2022  
Total non–interest expense   $ 39,330     $ 36,168     $ 35,711  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.98 %     1.81 %     1.84 %


    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
Credit Quality     2023       2023       2022  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.13 %     1.14 %     1.21 %
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.44 %     0.45 %     0.52 %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
                         


Allowance for   December 31,   Net Reserve   December 31,
Credit Losses     2023     4Q23   3Q23   2Q23   1Q23     2022  
Commercial   $ 29,736     $ 264     $ (882 )   $ (802 )   $ (1,289 )   $ 32,445  
Retail Mortgage     2,503       (291 )     (854 )     (799 )     (1,130 )     5,577  
Warehouse     481       (233 )     (179 )     95       (222 )     1,020  
Consumer     17,309       590       1,638       1,956       1,703       11,422  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 50,029     $ 330     $ (277 )   $ 450     $ (938 )   $ 50,464  
ACL / Total Loans     1.13 %                     1.21 %
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 4,790     $ (358 )   $ (371 )   $ (639 )   $ (121 )   $ 6,279  
                                                 

Income Statement Highlights

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $25.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $0.37, for the linked quarter and $21.2 million, or $0.48, for the prior year period. The results for the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter reflect a decrease in non–interest income of $32.3 million due primarily to a $31.6 million net loss on the sale of securities, and increases in credit loss expense of $1.0 million, income tax expense of $5.1 million due to the early surrender of bank owned life insurance, and non–interest expense of $3.2 million including $705,000 of extraordinary items.

Net interest income was $42.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, increasing $167,000 from $42.1 million in the linked quarter.

Total non–interest income of negative $20.4 million was $32.3 million lower in the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $31.6 million loss on sale of investment securities, a decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $631,000 and a decrease of $397,000 in income from bank owned life insurance.

Total non–interest expense was $3.2 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $1.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $835,000 increase in other expense, a $320,000 increase in other losses and a $225,000 increase in loan expense from the linked quarter. The increase in expenses was substantially due to costs associated with previously disclosed staffing restructuring, recruiting costs, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and related variable benefits cost.

Income tax expense was $5.1 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily attributed to bank owned life insurance tax expense and excise tax of $8.6 million and a tax valuation allowance of $5.2 million recorded during the fourth quarter for the carry forward timing of recognizing capital losses from the previously announced fourth quarter securities sale for tax purposes.

Net Interest Margin

Horizon’s net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.41% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 2.42% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.38% for the linked quarter. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below).

Lending Activity

Total loan balances and loans held for sale increased to $4.42 billion on December 31, 2023 compared to $4.36 billion on September 30, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, commercial loans increased $85.7 million, and residential mortgage loans increased $5.7 million, offset by a decrease in mortgage warehouse loans of $20.8 million, consumer loans of $12.0 million and loans held for sale of $1.4 million.

Lending activity in the fourth quarter was led by commercial lending growth. Mortgage banking activities aligned with cyclical client demand in a continuing rising interest rate environment, while the decline in consumer balances was aligned with the announced strategy to reduce exposure in the lower yielding indirect auto lending portfolio. These results reflect the continued strategic shift of the organization to focus on higher yielding assets.

Loan Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    December 31,   September 30,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
      2023       2023     $ Change   % Change   % Change
Commercial   $ 2,674,960     $ 2,589,244     $ 85,716       3.3 %     13.1 %
Residential mortgage     681,136       675,399       5,737       0.8 %     3.4 %
Mortgage warehouse     45,078       65,923       (20,845 )     (31.6 )%     (125.4 )%
Consumer     1,016,456       1,028,436       (11,980 )     (1.2 )%     (4.6 )%
Total loans     4,417,630       4,359,002       58,628       1.3 %     5.3 %
Loans held for sale     1,418       2,828       (1,410 )     (49.9 )%     (197.8 )%
Total loans and loans held for sale   $ 4,419,048     $ 4,361,830     $ 57,218       1.3 %     5.2 %
                                         


Loan Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    December 31,   December 31,   YTD   YTD
      2023       2022     $ Change   % Change
Commercial   $ 2,674,960     $ 2,467,422     $ 207,538       8.4 %
Residential mortgage     681,136       653,292       27,844       4.3 %
Mortgage warehouse     45,078       69,529       (24,451 )     (35.2 )%
Consumer     1,016,456       967,755       48,701       5.0 %
Total loans     4,417,630       4,157,998       259,632       6.2 %
Loans held for sale     1,418       5,807       (4,389 )     (75.6 )%
Total loans and loans held for sale   $ 4,419,048     $ 4,163,805     $ 255,243       6.1 %
                                 

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances of $5.66 billion on December 31, 2023 decreased 0.6% compared to $5.70 billion on September 30, 2023.

The deposit mix at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 represented the demand for clients to earn more interest on their excess funds and consumers spending excess liquidity. Horizon Bank's (the “Bank”) tenured and granular core deposit relationships remain steadfast, reflecting the value of Horizon's relationship banking model and local community engagement.

Deposit Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  December 31,   September 30,   QTD   QTD   Annualized
    2023       2023     $ Change   % Change   % Change
Non–interest bearing $ 1,116,005     $ 1,126,703     $ (10,698 )     (0.9 )%     (3.8 )%
Interest bearing   3,369,149       3,322,788       46,361       1.4 %     5.5 %
Time deposits   1,179,739       1,250,606       (70,867 )     (5.7 )%     (22.5 )%
Total deposits $ 5,664,893     $ 5,700,097     $ (35,204 )     (0.6 )%     (2.5 )%
                                       

Total deposit balances of $5.66 billion on December 31, 2023 decreased 3.3% compared to $5.86 billion on December 31, 2022.

Deposit Growth by Type
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  December 31,   December 31,   YTD   YTD
    2023       2022     $ Change   % Change
Non–interest bearing $ 1,116,005     $ 1,277,768     $ (161,763 )     (12.7 )%
Interest bearing   3,369,149       3,582,891       (213,742 )     (6.0 )%
Time deposits   1,179,739       997,115       182,624       18.3 %
Total deposits $ 5,664,893     $ 5,857,774     $ (192,881 )     (3.3 )%
                               

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank continued to exceed regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at December 31, 2023. Stockholders’ equity totaled $718.8 million at December 31, 2023 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 8.97% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share (“TBVPS”) was $12.60, increasing $0.60 during the fourth quarter of 2023. The sale of approximately $382.7 million in securities available for sale (“AFS”) in addition to lower long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023 reduced unrealized net losses on AFS securities and increased accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) by $56.8 million. TBVPS increased by $1.01 compared to December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity was 7.09% of tangible assets as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 37 basis points during the quarter and 53 basis points since December 31, 2022.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of December 31, 2023.

    Actual   Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes   Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
    Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   $ 783,753       14.36 %   $ 436,551       8.00 %   $ 572,973       10.50 %     N/A       N/A  
Bank     713,767       13.12 %     435,086       8.00 %     571,051       10.50 %   $ 543,858       10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                        
Consolidated     733,724       13.45 %     327,413       6.00 %     463,836       8.50 %     N/A       N/A  
Bank     663,738       12.20 %     326,315       6.00 %     462,279       8.50 %     435,086       8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                        
Consolidated     619,140       11.35 %     245,560       4.50 %     381,982       7.00 %     N/A       N/A  
Bank     663,738       12.20 %     244,736       4.50 %     380,701       7.00 %     353,508       6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                                        
Consolidated     733,724       9.60 %     305,704       4.00 %     305,704       4.00 %     N/A       N/A  
Bank     663,738       8.55 %     310,539       4.00 %     310,539       4.00 %     388,174       5.00 %
                                                                 

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayments, investment security cash flows, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). On December 31, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $1.4 billion in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank had approximately $601.7 million of unpledged investment securities on December 31, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; economic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers, including local and global economic recovery from the pandemic; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; material changes outside the U.S. or in overseas relations, including changes in U.S. trade relations related to imposition of tariffs, Brexit, and the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”); the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10–K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, and Current Reports on Form 8–K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 7,931,195     $ 7,959,434     $ 7,963,353     $ 7,897,995     $ 7,872,518  
Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold   413,744       76,293       119,637       30,221       12,233  
Interest earning time deposits   2,205       2,207       2,452       3,098       2,812  
Investment securities   2,492,889       2,831,651       2,889,309       2,958,978       3,020,306  
Commercial loans   2,674,960       2,589,244       2,506,279       2,505,459       2,467,422  
Mortgage warehouse loans   45,078       65,923       82,345       52,957       69,529  
Residential mortgage loans   681,136       675,399       674,751       662,459       653,292  
Consumer loans   1,016,456       1,028,436       1,002,885       1,026,076       967,755  
Total loans   4,417,630       4,359,002       4,266,260       4,246,951       4,157,998  
Earning assets   7,362,395       7,306,490       7,319,100       7,273,921       7,225,833  
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts   1,116,005       1,126,703       1,170,055       1,231,845       1,277,768  
Interest bearing transaction accounts   3,369,149       3,322,788       3,289,474       3,402,525       3,582,891  
Time deposits   1,179,739       1,250,606       1,249,803       1,067,575       997,115  
Total deposits   5,664,893       5,700,097       5,709,332       5,701,945       5,857,774  
Borrowings   1,353,050       1,356,510       1,352,039       1,311,927       1,142,949  
Subordinated notes   55,543       59,007       58,970       58,933       58,896  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,258       57,201       57,143       57,087       57,027  
Total stockholders’ equity   718,812       693,369       709,243       702,559       677,375  
                                       


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Income statement:                    
Net interest income   $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160     $ 45,237     $ 48,782  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     1,274       263       680       242       (69 )
Non–interest income     (20,449 )     11,830       10,997       9,620       10,674  
Non–interest expense     39,330       36,168       36,262       34,524       35,711  
Income tax expense     6,419       1,284       1,452       1,863       2,649  
Net income   $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205     $ 18,763     $ 18,228     $ 21,165  
                     
Per share data:                    
Basic earnings per share   $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 0.42     $ 0.49  
Diluted earnings per share     (0.58 )     0.37       0.43       0.42       0.48  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16  
Book value per common share     16.47       15.89       16.25       16.11       15.55  
Tangible book value per common share     12.60       12.00       12.34       12.17       11.59  
Market value – high     14.65       12.68       11.10       16.32       20.00  
Market value – low   $ 9.33     $ 9.90     $ 7.75     $ 10.31     $ 14.51  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis     43,649,585       43,646,609       43,639,987       43,583,554       43,574,151  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted     43,649,585       43,796,069       43,742,588       43,744,721       43,667,953  
                     
Key ratios:                    
Return on average assets     (1.27 )%     0.81 %     0.96 %     0.94 %     1.09 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity     (14.23 )     8.99       10.59       10.66       12.72  
Net interest margin     2.43       2.41       2.69       2.67       2.85  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.13       1.14       1.17       1.17       1.21  
Average equity to average assets     8.92       9.03       9.07       8.86       8.55  
Efficiency ratio     180.35       67.08       63.44       62.93       60.06  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.98       1.81       1.86       1.79       1.84  
Bank only capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.55       8.77       8.72       8.86       8.89  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     12.20       12.22       12.12       12.65       12.72  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.12       13.11       13.03       13.56       13.59  
                                         


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2022  
Income statement:        
Net interest income   $ 175,744     $ 199,518  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     2,459       (1,816 )
Non–interest income     11,998       47,451  
Non–interest expense     146,284       143,201  
Income tax expense     11,018       12,176  
Net income   $ 27,981     $ 93,408  
         
Per share data:        
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 2.14  
Diluted earnings per share     0.64       2.14  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.64       0.63  
Book value per common share     16.47       15.55  
Tangible book value per common share     12.60       11.59  
Market value – high     16.32       23.45  
Market value – low   $ 7.75     $ 14.51  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis     43,623,614       43,568,823  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted     43,837,333       43,699,115  
         
Key ratios:        
Return on average assets     0.36 %     1.24 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity     3.96       13.66  
Net interest margin     2.55       2.98  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.13       1.21  
Average equity to average assets     8.97       9.07  
Efficiency ratio     77.92       57.98  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets     1.86       1.90  
Bank only capital ratios:        
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.55       8.89  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     12.20       12.72  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.12       13.59  
                 


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Loan data:                    
Substandard loans   $ 49,526     $ 47,563     $ 41,484     $ 49,804     $ 56,194  
30 to 89 days delinquent     16,595       13,089       10,913       13,971       10,709  
                     
Non–performing loans:                    
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest     548       392       1,313       137       92  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest                             2,570  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual                             1,548  
Non–accrual loans     19,076       19,056       20,796       19,660       17,630  
Total non–performing loans   $ 19,624     $ 19,448     $ 22,109     $ 19,797     $ 21,840  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.44 %     0.45 %     0.52 %     0.47 %     0.52 %
                                         


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Commercial   $ 29,736     $ 29,472     $ 30,354     $ 31,156     $ 32,445  
Residential mortgage     2,503       2,794       3,648       4,447       5,577  
Mortgage warehouse     481       714       893       798       1,020  
Consumer     17,309       16,719       15,081       13,125       11,422  
Total   $ 50,029     $ 49,699     $ 49,976     $ 49,526     $ 50,464  


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Commercial   $ 233     $ 142     $ 101     $ 104     $ (94 )
Residential mortgage     21       (39 )     (10 )     (6 )     (8 )
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     531       619       183       281       387  
Total   $ 785     $ 722     $ 274     $ 379     $ 285  
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
                                         


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Commercial   $ 6,801     $ 6,969     $ 8,275     $ 8,523     $ 9,330  
Residential mortgage     8,063       7,777       8,168       6,926       8,123  
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     4,761       4,702       5,666       4,348       4,387  
Total   $ 19,625     $ 19,448     $ 22,109     $ 19,797     $ 21,840  
Non–performing loans to total loans     0.44 %     0.45 %     0.52 %     0.47 %     0.52 %
                                         


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Commercial   $ 1,124     $ 1,287     $ 1,567     $ 1,567     $ 1,881  
Residential mortgage     182       32       107       203       107  
Mortgage warehouse                              
Consumer     205       72       7       78       152  
Total   $ 1,511     $ 1,391     $ 1,681     $ 1,848     $ 2,140  
                                         


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 194,975     $ 2,736       5.57 %   $ 4,023     $ 34       3.35 %
Interest earning deposits     26,400       271       4.07 %     8,233       48       2.31 %
Investment securities – taxable     1,517,572       8,157       2.13 %     1,655,728       8,703       2.09 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)     1,172,157       6,767       2.90 %     1,385,340       7,543       2.73 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)     4,327,930       65,583       6.04 %     4,038,656       50,859       5.02 %
Total interest earning assets     7,239,034       83,514       4.69 %     7,091,980       67,187       3.88 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks     103,255               96,835          
Allowance for credit losses     (49,586 )             (51,323 )        
Other assets     588,113               580,874          
Total average assets   $ 7,880,816             $ 7,718,366          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 4,509,268     $ 27,376       2.41 %   $ 4,555,887     $ 10,520       0.92 %
Borrowings     1,206,462       10,812       3.56 %     850,236       5,729       2.67 %
Repurchase agreements     132,524       953       2.85 %     141,676       311       0.87 %
Subordinated notes     58,221       870       5.93 %     58,874       881       5.94 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     57,222       1,246       8.64 %     56,988       964       6.71 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,963,697       41,257       2.74 %     5,663,661       18,405       1.29 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits     1,125,164               1,321,139          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     89,162               73,378          
Stockholders’ equity     702,793               660,188          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,880,816             $ 7,718,366          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 42,257       1.95 %       $ 48,782       2.59 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)             2.43 %             2.85 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 82,865     $ 4,442       5.36 %   $ 62,211     $ 165       0.27 %
Interest earning deposits     12,930       525       4.06 %     13,596       141       1.04 %
Investment securities – taxable     1,658,160       34,410       2.08 %     1,700,418       33,202       1.95 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)     1,236,607       28,384       2.91 %     1,356,045       29,025       2.71 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)     4,244,893       244,544       5.79 %     3,845,137       173,500       4.53 %
Total interest earning assets     7,235,455       312,305       4.44 %     6,977,407       236,033       3.50 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks     102,535               99,885          
Allowance for credit losses     (49,774 )             (52,606 )        
Other assets     581,412               509,229          
Total average assets   $ 7,869,628             $ 7,533,915          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 4,498,588     $ 85,857       1.91 %   $ 4,513,668     $ 17,809       0.39 %
Borrowings     1,154,714       39,514       3.42 %     696,584       11,938       1.71 %
Repurchase agreements     137,153       2,964       2.16 %     141,048       527       0.37 %
Subordinated notes     58,764       3,511       5.97 %     58,819       3,522       5.99 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     57,137       4,715       8.25 %     56,899       2,719       4.78 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,906,356       136,561       2.31 %     5,467,018       36,515       0.67 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits     1,181,233               1,332,937          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     75,765               50,330          
Stockholders’ equity     706,274               683,630          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,869,628             $ 7,533,915          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 175,744       2.13 %       $ 199,518       2.83 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)             2.55 %             2.98 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
         
    December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 519,360     $ 123,505  
Interest earning time deposits     2,205       2,812  
Investment securities, available for sale     547,251       997,558  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,668,601 and $1,681,309)     1,945,638       2,022,748  
Loans held for sale     1,418       5,807  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $50,029 and $50,464     4,367,601       4,107,534  
Premises and equipment, net     94,583       92,677  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     34,509       26,677  
Goodwill     155,211       155,211  
Other intangible assets     13,626       17,239  
Interest receivable     38,710       35,294  
Cash value of life insurance     36,157       146,175  
Other assets     174,926       139,281  
Total assets   $ 7,931,195     $ 7,872,518  
         
Liabilities        
Deposits        
Non–interest bearing   $ 1,116,005     $ 1,277,768  
Interest bearing     4,548,888       4,580,006  
Total deposits     5,664,893       5,857,774  
Borrowings     1,353,050       1,142,949  
Subordinated notes     55,543       58,896  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     57,258       57,027  
Interest payable     22,249       5,380  
Other liabilities     59,390       73,117  
Total liabilities     7,212,383       7,195,143  
Commitments and contingent liabilities        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares            
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued and Outstanding 44,106,174 and 43,937,889 shares		            
Additional paid–in capital     356,400       354,188  
Retained earnings     429,021       429,385  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (66,609 )     (106,198 )
Total stockholders’ equity     718,812       677,375  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,931,195     $ 7,872,518  
                 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Interest income                    
Loans receivable   $ 65,583     $ 63,003     $ 60,594     $ 55,364     $ 50,859  
Investment securities – taxable     8,157       8,788       8,740       8,725       8,702  
Investment securities – non–taxable     6,767       7,002       7,059       7,556       7,543  
Other     3,007       1,332       475       153       83  
Total interest income     83,514       80,125       76,868       71,798       67,187  
Interest expense                    
Deposits     27,376       24,704       18,958       14,819       10,520  
Borrowed funds     11,765       11,224       9,718       9,771       6,040  
Subordinated notes     870       880       881       880       881  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     1,246       1,227       1,151       1,091       964  
Total interest expense     41,257       38,035       30,708       26,561       18,405  
Net interest income     42,257       42,090       46,160       45,237       48,782  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     1,274       263       680       242       (69 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (recovery)     40,983       41,827       45,480       44,995       48,851  
Non–interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,092       3,086       3,021       3,028       2,947  
Wire transfer fees     103       120       116       109       118  
Interchange fees     3,224       3,186       3,584       2,867       2,951  
Fiduciary activities     1,352       1,206       1,247       1,275       1,270  
Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities     (31,572 )           20       (500 )      
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     951       1,582       1,005       785       1,196  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     724       631       640       713       637  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     658       1,055       1,015       981       751  
Other income     1,019       964       349       362       804  
Total non–interest income     (20,449 )     11,830       10,997       9,620       10,674  
Non–interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits     21,877       20,058       20,162       18,712       19,978  
Net occupancy expenses     3,260       3,283       3,249       3,563       3,279  
Data processing     2,942       2,999       3,016       2,669       2,884  
Professional fees     772       707       633       533       694  
Outside services and consultants     2,394       2,316       2,515       2,717       2,985  
Loan expense     1,345       1,120       1,397       1,118       1,281  
FDIC insurance expense     1,200       1,300       840       540       388  
Core deposit intangible amortization     903       903       903       903       925  
Other losses     508       188       134       221       118  
Other expenses     4,129       3,294       3,413       3,548       3,179  
Total non–interest expense     39,330       36,168       36,262       34,524       35,711  
Income before income taxes     (18,796 )     17,489       20,215       20,091       23,814  
Income tax expense     6,419       1,284       1,452       1,863       2,649  
Net income   $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205     $ 18,763     $ 18,228     $ 21,165  
Basic earnings per share   $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 0.42     $ 0.49  
Diluted earnings per share     (0.58 )     0.37       0.43       0.42       0.48  
                                         


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2022  
Interest income        
Loans receivable   $ 244,544     $ 173,500  
Investment securities – taxable     34,410       33,202  
Investment securities – non–taxable     28,384       29,025  
Other     4,967       306  
Total interest income     312,305       236,033  
Interest expense        
Deposits     85,857       17,809  
Borrowed funds     42,478       12,465  
Subordinated notes     3,511       3,522  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     4,715       2,719  
Total interest expense     136,561       36,515  
Net interest income     175,744       199,518  
Credit loss expense (recovery)     2,459       (1,816 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (recovery)     173,285       201,334  
Non–interest Income        
Service charges on deposit accounts     12,227       11,598  
Wire transfer fees     448       595  
Interchange fees     12,861       12,402  
Fiduciary activities     5,080       5,381  
Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities     (32,052 )      
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     4,323       7,165  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     2,708       4,800  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     3,709       2,594  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance           644  
Other income     2,694       2,272  
Total non–interest income     11,998       47,451  
Non–interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits     80,809       80,283  
Net occupancy expenses     13,355       13,323  
Data processing     11,626       10,567  
Professional fees     2,645       1,843  
Outside services and consultants     9,942       10,850  
Loan expense     4,980       5,411  
FDIC insurance expense     3,880       2,558  
Core deposit intangible amortization     3,612       3,702  
Other losses     1,051       1,046  
Other expenses     14,384       13,618  
Total non–interest expense     146,284       143,201  
Income before income taxes     38,999       105,584  
Income tax expense     11,018       12,176  
Net income   $ 27,981     $ 93,408  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 2.14  
Diluted earnings per share     0.64       2.14  
                 

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre–tax, pre–provision income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity and the return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as a balance sheet restructuring that included the sale of certain lower-yielding securities and the surrender of certain bank owned life insurance policies, extraordinary expenses associated with previously disclosed staffing changes, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and the expansion of the Bank's treasury management capabilities, acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income (loss) as reported   $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205     $ 18,763     $ 18,228     $ 21,165     $ 27,981     $ 93,408  
Swap termination fee                 (1,453 )                 (1,453 )      
Tax effect                 305                   305        
Net income (loss) excluding swap termination fee     (25,215 )     16,205       17,615       18,228       21,165       26,833       93,408  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     31,572             (20 )     500             32,052        
Tax effect     (6,630 )           4       (105 )           (6,731 )      
Tax valuation reserve     5,201                               5,201        
Net income (loss) excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     4,928       16,205       17,599       18,623       21,165       57,355       93,408  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)                                         (644 )
Net income (loss) excluding death benefit on BOLI     4,928       16,205       17,599       18,623       21,165       57,355       92,764  
Extraordinary expenses (1)     705                               705        
Tax effect     (148 )                             (148 )      
Net income excluding extraordinary expenses     5,485       16,205       17,599       18,623       21,165       57,912       92,764  
BOLI tax expense and excise tax     8,597                               8,597        
Net income excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax     14,082       16,205       17,599       18,623       21,165       66,509       92,764  
Adjusted net income   $ 14,082     $ 16,205     $ 17,599     $ 18,623     $ 21,165       66,509     $ 92,764  
                             
(1) Extraordinary expenses include costs associated with previously disclosed staffing changes, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and the expansion of the Bank's treasury management capabilities.
 


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported   $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 0.42     $ 0.48     $ 0.64     $ 2.14  
Swap termination fee                 (0.03 )                 (0.03 )      
Tax effect                 0.01                   0.01        
Diluted EPS excluding swap termination fee     (0.58 )     0.37       0.41       0.42       0.48       0.62       2.14  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     0.72                   0.01             0.73        
Tax effect     (0.15 )                             (0.15 )      
Tax valuation reserve     0.12                               0.12        
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     0.11       0.37       0.41       0.43       0.48       1.32       2.14  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)                                         (0.01 )
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI     0.11       0.37       0.41       0.43       0.48       1.32       2.13  
Extraordinary expenses(1)     0.02                               0.02        
Tax effect                                          
Diluted EPS excluding extraordinary expenses     0.13       0.37       0.41       0.43       0.48       1.34       2.13  
BOLI tax expense and excise tax     0.20                               0.20        
Diluted EPS excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax     0.33       0.37       0.41       0.43       0.48       1.54       2.13  
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.33     $ 0.37     $ 0.41     $ 0.43     $ 0.48     $ 1.54     $ 2.13  
                             
(1) Extraordinary expenses include costs associated with previously disclosed staffing changes, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and the expansion of the Bank's treasury management capabilities.
 


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Pre–tax income (loss)   $ (18,796 )   $ 17,489     $ 20,215     $ 20,091     $ 23,814     $ 38,999     $ 105,584  
Credit loss expense     1,274       263       680       242       (69 )     2,459       (1,816 )
Pre–tax, pre–provision income (loss)   $ (17,522 )   $ 17,752     $ 20,895     $ 20,333     $ 23,745     $ 41,458     $ 103,768  
                             
Pre–tax, pre–provision income (loss)   $ (17,522 )   $ 17,752     $ 20,895     $ 20,333     $ 23,745     $ 41,458     $ 103,768  
Swap termination fee                 (1,453 )                 (1,453 )      
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities     31,572             (20 )     500             32,052        
Death benefit on BOLI                                         (644 )
Extraordinary expenses(1)     705                               705        
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision income   $ 14,755     $ 17,752     $ 19,422     $ 20,833     $ 23,745     $ 72,762     $ 103,124  
                             
(1) Extraordinary expenses include costs associated with previously disclosed staffing changes, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and the expansion of the Bank's treasury management capabilities.
 


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net interest income as reported   $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160     $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 175,744     $ 199,518  
Average interest earning assets     7,239,034       7,286,611       7,212,640       7,201,266       7,091,980       7,235,455       6,977,407  
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)     2.43 %     2.41 %     2.69 %     2.67 %     2.85 %     2.55 %     2.98 %
                             
Net interest income as reported   $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160     $ 45,237     $ 48,782     $ 175,744     $ 199,518  
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”)     (175 )     (435 )     (651 )     (367 )     (431 )     (1,628 )     (3,476 )
Swap termination fee                 (1,453 )                 (1,453 )      
Adjusted net interest income   $ 42,082     $ 41,655     $ 44,056     $ 44,870     $ 48,351     $ 172,663     $ 196,042  
Adjusted net interest margin     2.42 %     2.38 %     2.57 %     2.65 %     2.83 %     2.51 %     2.93 %
                                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023      