FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million of Net Income or $4.56 Per Diluted Share for 2023 and a 4% Increase in its Quarterly Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”), today reported 2023 net income of $36.1 million, or $4.56 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million, or $3.70 per diluted share for 2022. Fourth quarter net income was $9.8 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.



“Utilizing the Bank's highly diversified balance sheet, our team achieved our goal of producing strong financial results in varying rate and economic environments,” stated Joe Adams, CEO. “We are also pleased that our Board of Directors increased and approved our forty-fourth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2024,” concluded Adams.

“The integration of the seven retail branches acquired from Columbia State Bank in the first quarter of 2023, provided a framework for our balanced, focused growth throughout 2023,” noted Matthew Mullet, CFO.

2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

Net income was $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.0 million in the previous quarter, and $7.6 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;





Our Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annually;





A closed branch in Centralia, Washington recorded as an other real estate owned (“OREO”) property in the fourth quarter of 2022 was sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a resulting gain of $148,000;





As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company has been negotiating to sell a portion of its mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”). The MSRs related to mortgages with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac serviced loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $1.30 billion of its $2.83 billion total servicing portfolio. In addition, the Company transferred $8.1 million of residential mortgage loan servicing rights to held for sale. The sale is projected to close in the first quarter of 2024;





Total deposits increased $67.9 million, or 2.8%, to $2.52 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased $394.6 million, or 18.5%, from $2.13 billion at December 31, 2022, with noninterest-bearing deposit totals of $670.8 million at December 31, 2023, $670.2 million at September 30, 2023, and $554.2 million at December 31, 2022;





Loans receivable, net increased $25.9 million, or 1.1%, to $2.40 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.38 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased $210.6 million, or 9.6% from $2.19 billion at December 31, 2022;





Consumer loans, of which 88.1% are home improvement loans, increased $6.7 million, or 1.0%, to $646.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $640.1 million in the previous quarter and increased $77.2 million, or 13.6% from $569.6 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, originations in the consumer portfolio included 77.3% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac and Company, Incorporated (“FICO”) score above 720 and 91.5% of home improvement loans with a UCC-2 security filing;





Segment reporting reflected net income of $10.0 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and a net loss of $254,000 for the Home Lending segment in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.3 million and net loss of $684,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively;





The ratio of available unencumbered cash and secured borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve Bank to uninsured deposits was 224% at December 31, 2023, compared to 216% in the prior quarter. The average deposit size per FDIC-insured account at the Bank was $33,000 at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023;





Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 13.4% for total risk-based capital and 10.4% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2023, compared to 13.1% for total risk-based capital and 10.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at September 30, 2023;





The return on average assets increased nine basis points to 1.27% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 1.18% for the year ended December 31, 2022; and





The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to gross loans receivable increased to 1.30% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.27% at September 30, 2023, and 1.26% at December 31, 2022.

Segment Reporting

The Company reports two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for the management of the investment portfolio and other assets of the Bank. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands):

​ At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Condensed income statement: Commercial and Consumer Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 28,405 $ 2,050 $ 30,455 Provision for credit losses (939 ) (463 ) (1,402 ) Noninterest income (2) 2,602 2,854 5,456 Noninterest expense (3) (17,668 ) (4,765 ) (22,433 ) Income (loss) before (provision) benefit for income taxes 12,400 (324 ) 12,076 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (2,374 ) 70 (2,304 ) Net income (loss) $ 10,026 $ (254 ) $ 9,772 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,395,363 $ 548,002 $ 2,943,365 Full-time employees ("FTEs") 447 123 570





​ At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Condensed income statement: Commercial and Consumer Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 26,375 $ 2,927 $ 29,302 Provision for credit losses (1,337 ) (248 ) (1,585 ) Noninterest income (2) 2,214 1,482 3,696 Noninterest expense (3) (16,845 ) (5,004 ) (21,849 ) Income (loss) before (provision) benefit for income taxes 10,407 (843 ) 9,564 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (2,101 ) 159 (1,942 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,306 $ (684 ) $ 7,622 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,154,427 $ 457,315 $ 2,611,742 FTEs 405 132 537





​ At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 ​ Commercial ​ ​ ​ and Consumer ​ ​ Condensed income statement: Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 111,737 $ 11,566 $ 123,303 Provision for credit losses (3,494 ) (1,280 ) (4,774 ) Noninterest income (2) 10,368 10,122 20,490 Noninterest expense (3) (73,767 ) (19,980 ) (93,747 ) Income before provision for income taxes 44,844 428 45,272 Provision for income taxes (9,132 ) (87 ) (9,219 ) Net income $ 35,712 $ 341 $ 36,053 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,315,806 $ 527,442 $ 2,843,248 FTEs 447 123 570





​ At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 ​ Commercial ​ ​ and Consumer ​ Condensed income statement: Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 93,358 $ 10,922 $ 104,280 Provision for credit losses (5,064 ) (1,153 ) (6,217 ) Noninterest income (2) 10,158 7,950 18,108 Noninterest expense (3) (59,723 ) (19,460 ) (79,183 ) Income (loss) before (provision) benefit for income taxes 38,729 (1,741 ) 36,988 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (7,684 ) 345 (7,339 ) Net income (loss) $ 31,045 $ (1,396 ) $ 29,649 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,018,263 $ 417,431 $ 2,435,694 FTEs 405 132 537

________________________

(1) Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets. (2) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value, and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $733,000 and $447,000, as compared to a net increase in fair value of $181,000 and a net decrease in fair value of $1.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 , respectively. As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, there were $15.1 million and $14.0 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment. (3) Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $6.1 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

Asset Summary



Total assets increased $52.6 million, or 1.8%, to $2.97 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.92 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased $339.8 million, or 12.9%, from $2.63 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) of $41.0 million, loans receivable, net of $25.9 million and loans held for sale (“HFS”) of $7.0 million, partially offset by decreases of $13.9 million in interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions and $8.2 million in other assets. The increase in securities AFS was attributable to purchases of variable and shorter duration securities, as well as increases in fair value due to improving market rates. The increase in loans receivable, net was due to organic loan growth. The decrease in other assets was principally due to declines in the fair value of interest rate swaps. The increase in total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $210.6 million, primarily due to organic loan growth which was primarily funded through deposits received from the purchase of seven retail branches from Columbia State Bank completed on February 24, 2023 (“Branch Acquisition”). The increase in total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 also included increase in securities available-for-sale of $63.7 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $24.3 million, certificates of deposit (“CDs”) at other financial institutions of $19.5 million, core deposit intangible (“CDI”), net of $14.0 million, loans HFS of $5.6 million, premises and equipment of $5.5 million, accrued interest receivable of $2.9 million, goodwill of $1.3 million, and other assets of $1.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in FHLB stock of $8.5 million.

LOAN PORTFOLIO (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent REAL ESTATE LOANS Commercial $ 366,328 15.1 % $ 364,673 15.2 % $ 334,059 15.1 % Construction and development 303,054 12.5 289,873 12.0 342,591 15.4 Home equity 69,488 2.9 67,103 2.8 55,387 2.5 One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 567,742 23.3 540,670 22.5 469,485 21.2 Multi-family 223,769 9.2 243,661 10.1 219,738 9.9 Total real estate loans 1,530,381 63.0 1,505,980 62.6 1,421,260 64.1 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 569,903 23.4 562,650 23.4 495,941 22.3 Marine 73,310 3.0 73,887 3.1 70,567 3.2 Other consumer 3,540 0.1 3,547 0.1 3,064 0.1 Total consumer loans 646,753 26.5 640,084 26.6 569,572 25.6 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS Commercial and industrial 238,301 9.8 236,520 9.8 196,791 8.9 Warehouse lending 17,580 0.7 23,489 1.0 31,229 1.4 Total commercial business loans 255,881 10.5 260,009 10.8 228,020 10.3 Total loans receivable, gross 2,433,015 100.0 % 2,406,073 100.0 % 2,218,852 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (31,534 ) (30,501 ) (27,992 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 2,401,481 $ 2,375,572 $ 2,190,860

Loans receivable, net increased $25.9 million to $2.40 billion at December 31, 2023, from $2.38 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased $210.6 million from $2.19 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total real estate loans at December 31, 2023, compared to the prior quarter reflects increases in one-to-four-family loans (excluding loans HFS) of $27.1 million, construction and development loans of $13.2 million, home equity loans of $2.4 million, commercial real estate loans of $1.7 million and consumer loans of $7.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a $19.9 million decrease in multi-family loans and a $4.1 million decrease in commercial business loans, primarily as a result of a $5.9 million decrease in warehouse lending.

A breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans at the dates indicated were as follows:



(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 CRE by Type: Amount Amount Agriculture $ 3,799 $ — CRE Non-owner occupied: Office 42,739 44,757 Retail 38,691 35,796 Hospitality/restaurant 28,007 32,367 Self storage 21,381 16,854 Mixed use 19,331 16,646 Industrial 16,978 21,013 Senior housing/assisted living 8,505 8,685 Other (1) 8,365 4,817 Land 3,936 6,683 Education/worship 2,620 2,717 Total CRE non-owner occupied 190,553 190,335 CRE owner occupied: Industrial 66,048 55,701 Office 41,495 30,437 Retail 22,020 20,622 Hospitality/restaurant 11,065 12,259 Other (2) 8,522 4,354 Car wash 7,767 7,960 Automobile related 7,530 8,086 Education/worship 4,606 1,288 Mixed use 2,923 3,017 Total CRE owner occupied 171,976 143,724 Total $ 366,328 $ 334,059

________________________

(1) Primarily includes: mobile home park: $2.3 million and $2.4 million, other: $4.4 million and $1.5 million, RV park: $699,000 and $0.0, and automobile related: $608,000 and $0.0 for December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Primarily includes: other: $5.5 million and $3.1 million, gas stations: $1.7 million and $0.0, and non-profit: $922,000 and $948,000, for December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

A breakdown of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:



(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Construction Types: Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial construction - office $ 4,699 1.6 % $ 2,009 0.6 % Commercial construction - self storage 17,445 5.8 20,000 5.8 Commercial construction - car wash 7,742 2.6 3,417 1.0 Multi-family 56,065 18.5 75,254 22.0 Custom construction - single family residential & single family manufactured residential 47,230 15.6 32,465 9.5 Custom construction - land, lot and acquisition and development 6,377 2.1 5,438 1.6 Speculative residential construction - vertical 131,336 43.3 164,368 48.0 Speculative residential construction - land, lot and acquisition and development 32,160 10.6 39,640 11.6 Total $ 303,054 100.0 % $ 342,591 100.0 %

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:



(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 110,458 90.7 % $ 139,345 92.1 % $ (28,887 ) (20.7 )% Refinance 11,290 9.3 12,001 7.9 (711 ) (5.9 ) Total $ 121,748 100.0 % $ 151,346 100.0 % $ (29,598 ) (19.6 )%





(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 110,458 90.7 % $ 115,102 87.8 % $ (4,644 ) (4.0 )% Refinance 11,290 9.3 16,045 12.2 (4,755 ) (29.6 ) Total $ 121,748 100.0 % $ 131,147 100.0 % $ (9,399 ) (7.2 )%





(Dollars in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 497,669 91.6 % $ 664,361 80.2 % $ (166,692 ) (25.1 )% Refinance 45,925 8.4 164,380 19.8 (118,455 ) (72.1 ) Total $ 543,594 100.0 % $ 828,741 100.0 % $ (285,147 ) (34.4 )%

The decrease in the origination of loans to purchase and refinance, compared to the comparable period in 2022, reflects the impact of higher market interest rates and low available housing inventory in our market areas.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company sold $87.5 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $117.6 million during the previous quarter and $76.2 million during the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins on home loan sales increased slightly to 3.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.08% in the previous quarter and increased from 2.15% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

Changes in deposits at the dates indicated are as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 654,048 25.9 % $ 643,670 26.2 % $ 10,378 1.6 % Interest-bearing checking (1) 244,028 9.7 219,469 8.9 24,559 11.2 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (2) 16,783 0.7 26,488 1.1 (9,705 ) (36.6 ) Subtotal 914,859 36.3 889,627 36.2 25,232 2.8 Savings 151,630 6.0 157,901 6.4 (6,271 ) (4.0 ) Money market (3) 359,063 14.2 389,962 15.9 (30,899 ) (7.9 ) Subtotal 510,693 20.2 547,863 22.3 (37,170 ) (6.8 ) Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 (4) 587,858 23.3 527,032 21.5 60,826 11.5 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 429,373 17.0 406,545 16.6 22,828 5.6 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 79,540 3.2 83,377 3.4 (3,837 ) (4.6 ) Subtotal 1,096,771 43.5 1,016,954 41.5 79,817 7.8 Total $ 2,522,323 100.0 % $ 2,454,444 100.0 % $ 67,879 2.8 %





(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 654,048 25.9 % $ 537,938 25.3 % $ 116,110 21.6 % Interest-bearing checking (1) 244,028 9.7 135,127 6.3 108,901 80.6 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (2) 16,783 0.7 16,236 0.8 547 3.4 Subtotal 914,859 36.3 689,301 32.4 225,558 32.7 Savings 151,630 6.0 134,358 6.3 17,272 12.9 Money market (3) 359,063 14.2 574,290 27.0 (215,227 ) (37.5 ) Subtotal 510,693 20.2 708,648 33.3 (197,955 ) (27.9 ) Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 (4) 587,858 23.3 440,785 20.7 147,073 33.4 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 429,373 17.0 195,447 9.2 233,926 119.7 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 79,540 3.2 93,560 4.4 (14,020 ) (15.0 ) Subtotal 1,096,771 43.5 729,792 34.3 366,979 50.3 Total $ 2,522,323 100.0 % $ 2,127,741 100.0 % $ 394,582 18.5 %

_______________________

(1) Includes $70.2 million, $50.1 million, and $2.3 million of brokered deposits at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Noninterest-bearing accounts. (3) Includes $1,000, $51,000, and $59.7 million of brokered deposits at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (4) Includes $361.3 million, $323.3 million, and $332.0 million of brokered deposits at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

At December 31, 2023, CDs, which include retail and nonretail CDs, totaled $1.10 billion, compared to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2023, and $729.8 million at December 31, 2022, with nonretail CDs representing 34.2%, 33.2% and 49.3% of total CDs at such dates, respectively. At December 31, 2023, nonretail CDs, which include brokered CDs, online CDs, and public funds CDs, increased $37.3 million to $374.5 million, compared to $337.2 million at September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase of $38.0 million in brokered CDs. Nonretail CDs totaled $374.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $359.6 million at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $606.5 million, compared to approximately $591.6 million in September 30, 2023, and approximately $560.0 million at December 31, 2022. The uninsured amounts are estimated based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

At December 31, 2023, borrowings totaled $93.7 million and were comprised of advances from the Federal Reserve Bank's Term Funding Program of $89.9 million and FHLB fixed-rate advances of $3.9 million. Borrowings decreased $28.1 million to $93.7 million at December 31, 2023, from $121.9 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $92.8 million, from $186.5 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease was partially attributable to a shift in funding mix from overnight borrowings to wholesale brokered CDs, as well as liquidity from the Branch Acquisition utilized to pay down borrowings and brokered deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $13.8 million, to $264.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $250.7 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $32.8 million from $231.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023, reflects net income of $9.8 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $2.0 million. In addition, stockholders’ equity was positively impacted by unrealized net gains in securities available-for-sale of $12.7 million, net of tax, partially offset by unrealized net losses on interest rate swaps of $6.6 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $6.1 million net decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per common share was $34.36 at December 31, 2023, compared to $32.58 at September 30, 2023, and $30.42 at December 31, 2022.

The Bank is considered well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.4%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 12.1% at December 31, 2023.

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.0%, and a CET1 ratio of 10.5% at December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

The ACLL totaled to $31.5 million, or 1.30% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS) at December 31, 2023, compared to $30.5 million, or 1.27% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS) at September 30, 2023, and $28.0 million, or 1.26% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS) at December 31, 2022. The $1.0 million increase in the ACLL at December 31, 2023, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in total loans and the increase in nonperforming loans. The $3.5 million increase in the ACLL at December 31, 2023, from the prior year, was primarily due to organic loan growth, increases in nonperforming loans, and the addition of loans acquired in the Branch Acquisition. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $266,000 to $1.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.8 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $1.0 million from $2.5 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in allowance for unfunded loan commitments was primarily attributable to a decrease in unfunded construction loan commitments.

Nonperforming loans increased $5.3 million to $11.0 million at December 31, 2023, from $5.6 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $2.3 million from $8.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023, from the prior quarter was primarily due to the addition of one nonperforming construction and development loan (owner occupied commercial space) of $4.7 million and an increase in commercial business loans of $569,000. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to the prior year was primarily due to the one nonperforming construction and development loan of $4.7 million mentioned above and the addition of a commercial real estate loan of $1.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in commercial business loans of $3.7 million primarily attributable to a $3.5 million commercial business loan being upgraded to performing from nonperforming status.

Loans classified as substandard or worse increased $5.7 million to $24.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.2 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $4.7 million from $20.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in substandard loans at December 31, 2023, compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to increases of $4.7 million in construction and development loans and $327,000 in commercial real estate loans, and compared to the prior year was primarily due to increases of $4.7 million in construction and development loans and $787,000 in indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in commercial real estate loans. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) property at December 31, 2023, and one OREO property (a closed branch at Centralia, Washington) in the amount of $570,000 at both September 30, 2023, and at December 31, 2022.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $1.2 million to $30.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $29.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in interest income on loans receivable, including fees. Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, increased $8.6 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of $7.1 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, impacted primarily as a result new loans being originated at higher rates and variable rate loans repricing higher following increases in market interest rates. Total interest expense increased $7.5 million to $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of higher market interest rates, higher utilization of borrowings and a shift in deposit mix from transactional accounts to higher cost CDs.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income increased $19.0 million to $123.3 million, from $104.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 for the same reasons described above for the three-month comparison, with an increase in total interest income of $48.5 million and an increase in interest expense of $29.5 million.

NIM decreased 38 basis points to 4.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from 4.62% for the same period in the prior year, and increased two basis points to 4.48% for the year ended December 31, 2023, from 4.46% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The changes in NIM for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, reflects new loan originations at higher market interest rates, variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher following increases in market interest rates, offset by the rising cost of deposits and borrowings. The benefit from higher rates and interest earning assets were offset by rising deposit and borrowing costs. Increases in average balances of higher costing CDs and borrowings placed additional pressure on the NIM, which resulted in a decrease for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 98 basis points to 2.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from 1.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This increase was predominantly due to the rise in cost for market rates for deposits. The average total cost of funds increased 105 basis points to 1.72% for the year ended December 31, 2023, from 0.67% for the year ended December 31, 2022, also reflecting increases in market interest rates over last year. Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.7 million and $5.8 million, respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $6.2 million, respectively for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects an increase in total loans receivable, an increase in nonperforming loans, and net charge-offs in indirect home improvement and marine loans.

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $635,000, compared to $564,000 for the same period last year, primarily due to increased net charge-offs of $290,000 in indirect home improvement loans and $5,000 in deposit overdrafts, partially offset by decreases of $214,000 in marine loans and $10,000 in other loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to net charge-off increases of $1.3 million in indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a net decrease of $395,000 in deposit overdraft charge-offs. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs over the year primarily to higher balances of indirect consumer loans and volatile economic conditions.

Noninterest income increased $1.8 million, to $5.5 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase reflects an $821,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, a $540,000 increase in other noninterest income and a $382,000 increase in service charges and fee income. Noninterest income increased $2.4 million to $20.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $18.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily the result of a $2.6 million increase in service charges and fee income and a $931,000 increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in gain on sale of loans. The increase in service charges and fee income was primarily due to a reduction in servicing rights amortization as a result of fewer prepayments, and an increase in deposit fee income attributable to deposits acquired in the Branch Acquisition. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to increases in fair value for loans evaluated under the fair value option.

Noninterest expense increased $584,000 to $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily a result of increases of $807,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible, $368,000 in occupancy, $240,000 in FDIC insurance, $239,000 in operations and $220,000 in salaries and benefits. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $898,000 in acquisition costs and $201,000 in loan costs, and a gain on sale of OREO of $148,000. Noninterest expense increased $14.6 million, to $93.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $79.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Increases during the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the same period last year included $6.0 million in salaries and benefits, $2.8 million in amortization of core deposit intangible, $2.3 million in operations, $1.2 million in occupancy, and $1.2 million in FDIC insurance. The increases in noninterest expense for both the current quarter and 2023 year end, compared to the same periods the prior year were primarily related to the Branch Acquisition.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon through its 27 Bank branches, one headquarters office that produces loans and accepts deposits, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout the Northwest predominantly in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities and Vancouver home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) Linked Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Quarter Over Year 2023 2023 2022 % Change % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,083 $ 18,137 $ 10,525 (6 ) 62 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 48,608 62,536 30,912 (22 ) 57 Total cash and cash equivalents 65,691 80,673 41,437 (19 ) 59 Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 24,167 17,636 4,712 37 413 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 292,933 251,917 229,252 16 28 Securities held-to-maturity, net 8,455 8,455 8,469 — NM Loans held for sale, at fair value 25,668 18,636 20,093 38 28 Loans receivable, net 2,401,481 2,375,572 2,190,860 1 10 Accrued interest receivable 14,005 13,925 11,144 1 26 Premises and equipment, net 30,578 30,926 25,119 (1 ) 22 Operating lease right-of-use 6,627 7,042 6,226 (6 ) 6 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,114 3,696 10,611 (43 ) (80 ) Other real estate owned — 570 570 (100 ) (100 ) Deferred tax asset, net 6,725 7,424 6,670 (9 ) 1 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 37,719 37,480 36,799 1 3 Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value 9,090 17,657 18,017 (49 ) (50 ) Servicing rights held for sale, held at the lower of cost or fair value 8,086 — — NM NM Goodwill 3,592 3,592 2,312 — 55 Core deposit intangible, net 17,343 18,323 3,369 (5 ) 415 Other assets 18,395 26,548 17,240 (31 ) 7 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,972,669 $ 2,920,072 $ 2,632,900 2 13 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 670,831 $ 670,158 $ 554,174 NM 21 Interest-bearing accounts 1,851,492 1,784,286 1,573,567 4 18 Total deposits 2,522,323 2,454,444 2,127,741 3 19 Borrowings 93,746 121,895 186,528 (23 ) (50 ) Subordinated notes: Principal amount 50,000 50,000 50,000 — — Unamortized debt issuance costs (473 ) (489 ) (539 ) (3 ) (12 ) Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs 49,527 49,511 49,461 NM NM Operating lease liability 6,848 7,269 6,474 (6 ) 6 Other liabilities 35,737 36,288 30,999 (2 ) 15 Total liabilities 2,708,181 2,669,407 2,401,203 1 13 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,800,545 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023, 7,796,095 at September 30, 2023, and 7,736,185 at December 31, 2022 78 78 77 — 1 Additional paid-in capital 57,362 57,464 55,187 NM 4 Retained earnings 230,354 222,532 202,065 4 14 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (23,306 ) (29,409 ) (25,632 ) (21 ) (9 ) Total stockholders’ equity 264,488 250,665 231,697 6 14 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,972,669 $ 2,920,072 $ 2,632,900 2 13





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Qtr Year December 31, September 30, December 31, Over Qtr Over Year 2023 2023 2022 % Change % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 40,863 $ 39,874 $ 33,763 2 21 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 3,580 3,396 2,056 5 74 Total interest and dividend income 44,443 43,270 35,819 3 24 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,055 10,462 3,982 15 203 Borrowings 1,447 1,689 2,049 (14 ) (29 ) Subordinated notes 486 485 486 — — Total interest expense 13,988 12,636 6,517 11 115 NET INTEREST INCOME 30,455 30,634 29,302 (1 ) 4 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,402 548 1,585 156 (12 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 29,053 30,086 27,717 (3 ) 5 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 2,786 2,882 2,404 (3 ) 16 Gain on sale of loans 1,413 1,875 592 (25 ) 139 Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 239 233 222 3 8 Other noninterest income 1,018 (8 ) 478 NM 113 Total noninterest income 5,456 4,982 3,696 10 48 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 12,742 13,503 12,522 (6 ) 2 Operations 3,326 3,409 3,087 (2 ) 8 Occupancy 1,708 1,588 1,340 8 27 Data processing 1,760 1,841 1,699 (4 ) 4 Gain on sale of OREO (148 ) — — NM NM Loan costs 497 564 698 (12 ) (29 ) Professional and board fees 583 666 767 (12 ) (24 ) Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance 660 561 420 18 57 Marketing and advertising 277 452 245 (39 ) 13 Acquisition costs — — 898 — (100 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 980 1,002 173 (2 ) 466 Impairment of servicing rights 48 — — NM NM Total noninterest expense 22,433 23,586 21,849 (5 ) 3 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,076 11,482 9,564 5 26 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,304 2,529 1,942 (9 ) 19 NET INCOME $ 9,772 $ 8,953 $ 7,622 9 28 Basic earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.15 $ 0.98 9 28 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.13 $ 0.97 9 27





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year December 31, December 31, Over Year 2023 2022 % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 154,945 $ 111,648 39 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 12,247 7,046 74 Total interest and dividend income 167,192 118,694 41 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 36,751 9,420 290 Borrowings 5,196 3,052 70 Subordinated note 1,942 1,942 — Total interest expense 43,889 14,414 204 NET INTEREST INCOME 123,303 104,280 18 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 4,774 6,217 (23 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 118,529 98,063 21 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 11,138 8,525 31 Gain on sale of loans 6,711 7,917 (15 ) Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 920 876 5 Other noninterest income 1,721 790 118 Total noninterest income 20,490 18,108 13 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 53,622 47,632 13 Operations 13,070 10,743 22 Occupancy 6,378 5,165 23 Data processing 6,852 6,062 13 Gain on sale of OREO (148 ) — NM Loan costs 2,574 2,718 (5 ) Professional and board fees 2,584 3,154 (18 ) FDIC insurance 2,392 1,224 95 Marketing and advertising 1,349 897 50 Acquisition costs 1,562 898 74 Amortization of core deposit intangible 3,464 691 401 Impairment (recovery) of servicing rights 48 (1 ) (4,900 ) Total noninterest expense 93,747 79,183 18 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 45,272 36,988 22 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,219 7,339 26 NET INCOME $ 36,053 $ 29,649 22 Basic earnings per share $ 4.63 $ 3.75 23 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.56 $ 3.70 23

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2023 2023 2022 Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 1.32 % 1.22 % 1.17 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1) 15.01 13.81 13.32 Yield on average interest-earning assets (1) 6.19 6.13 5.65 Average total cost of funds (1) 2.10 1.92 1.12 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.09 4.21 4.53 Net interest margin (1) 4.24 4.34 4.62 Operating expense to average total assets (1) 3.02 3.23 3.36 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1) 143.45 145.14 142.94 Efficiency ratio (2) 62.47 66.22 66.21 Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets) 8.90 8.58 8.80 Tangible common equity ratio (3) 8.25 7.89 8.60





For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2023 2022 Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.27 % 1.18 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 14.36 12.71 Yield on average interest-earning assets 6.07 5.07 Average total cost of funds 1.72 0.67 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.36 4.40 Net interest margin 4.48 4.46 Operating expense to average total assets 3.30 3.15 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.50 149.09 Efficiency ratio (2) 65.20 64.70





December 31, September 30, December 31, ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: 2023 2023 2022 Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4) 0.37 % 0.21 % 0.35 % Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans held for sale) (5) 0.45 0.23 0.39 Allowance for credit losses - loans to nonperforming loans (5) 288.11 493.46 303.50 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale) 1.30 1.27 1.26





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, PER COMMON SHARE DATA: 2023 2023 2022 Basic earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.15 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.13 $ 0.97 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 7,696,429 7,667,981 7,597,260 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,795,383 7,780,430 7,712,498 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,698,401 (6) 7,693,951 (7) 7,617,655 (8) Book value per share using common shares outstanding $ 34.36 $ 32.58 $ 30.42 Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9) $ 31.64 $ 29.73 $ 29.67

____________________________

(1) Annualized. (2) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income. (3) Tangible common equity ratio excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets. (5) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. (6) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,800,545 at December 31, 2023, less 102,144 unvested restricted stock shares. (7) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,796,095 at September 30, 2023, less 102,144 unvested restricted stock shares. (8) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,736,185 at December 31, 2022, less 118,530 unvested restricted stock shares. (9) Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.





(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, QTR Over QTR Year Over Year Average Balances 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ Change $ Change Assets Loans receivable (1) $ 2,448,946 $ 2,194,173 $ 2,384,577 $ 2,014,017 $ 254,773 $ 370,560 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 321,735 274,255 288,152 278,099 47,480 10,053 Securities held-to-maturity 8,500 8,500 8,500 8,084 — 416 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 66,769 11,729 67,063 7,231 55,040 59,832 FHLB stock, at cost 3,403 26,706 4,740 32,689 (23,303 ) (27,949 ) Total interest-earning assets 2,849,353 2,515,363 2,753,032 2,340,120 333,990 412,912 Noninterest-earning assets 94,012 96,379 90,216 95,574 (2,367 ) (5,358 ) Total assets $ 2,943,365 $ 2,611,742 $ 2,843,248 $ 2,435,694 $ 331,623 $ 407,554 Liabilities Interest-bearing accounts $ 1,817,369 $ 1,495,841 $ 1,732,342 $ 1,417,561 $ 321,528 $ 314,781 Borrowings 119,451 214,488 110,328 102,571 (95,037 ) 7,757 Subordinated notes 49,517 49,450 49,492 49,425 67 67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,986,337 1,759,779 1,892,162 1,569,557 226,558 322,605 Noninterest-bearing accounts 659,080 555,622 662,998 579,968 103,458 83,030 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 39,651 33,775 36,992 31,955 5,876 5,037 Total liabilities $ 2,685,068 $ 2,349,176 $ 2,592,152 $ 2,181,480 $ 335,892 $ 410,672

____________________________

(1) Includes loans HFS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, September 30, December 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2023 2023 2022 Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 264,488 $ 250,665 $ 231,697 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (20,935 ) (21,915 ) (5,681 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 243,553 $ 228,750 $ 226,016 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,698,401 7,693,951 7,617,655 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 34.36 $ 32.58 $ 30.42 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 31.64 $ 29.73 $ 29.67 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,972,669 $ 2,920,072 $ 2,632,898 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets (20,935 ) (21,915 ) (5,681 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,951,734 $ 2,898,157 $ 2,627,217 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 8.90 % 8.58 % 8.80 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.25 7.89 8.60

