Ethan Allen Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results Highlighted by Strong Margins and Robust Balance Sheet; Lower Sales Reflect Post Pandemic Economy

DANBURY, CT, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD), a leading interior design destination, today reported its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to report our financial and operating results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023, marked by lower sales, strong gross and operating margins and a robust balance sheet. The pandemic period, defined by us as fiscal years 2021 through 2023, had strong consumer focus on the home, high demand and major increases in sales. We had record high backlogs, which are now returning to pre-pandemic levels. During this pandemic period, we undertook many important initiatives within our vertically integrated enterprise, including strengthening our Talent, Marketing, Service, Technology and Social Responsibility.”

“Compared to our second quarter ended December 31, 2018, each of these important areas contributed to the strengthening of our enterprise. Gross margin increased to 60.2% in our just completed second quarter compared to 55.2% for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. Cash and investments totaled $167.8 million, up from $38.8 million five years ago. Inventory levels are down 11.5% to $140.9 million, while headcount has been reduced by 31.1%. We strengthened our balance sheet during the pandemic period, enabling us to return additional capital to shareholders. We have returned $137.9 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends, an increase of $41.4 million or 42.9% during the three-year period leading up to the pandemic,” continued Mr. Kathwari.

“During the last decade, our focus on developing a strong interior design-based enterprise and utilizing technology was a great advantage. We have continued to strengthen our enterprise with this focus and last fiscal year started repositioning our 173 design centers throughout North America as the Interior Design Destination. We also continued to invest in our North American manufacturing and logistics. About 75% of our products are made in these facilities with 75% custom orders. Our strong logistics network delivers our products to our clients home at one delivered price. We believe we are well-positioned to continue our journey and remain cautiously optimistic,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.





FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS*

Consolidated net sales of $167.3 million decreased 17.7% Retail net sales of $139.2 million were lower by 19.0% Wholesale net sales of $90.6 million were lower by 14.7%

Written order trends Retail segment written orders decreased 9.4% Wholesale segment written orders decreased 10.9%

Consolidated gross margin of 60.2% was 80 basis points lower than last year due to deleveraging from lower unit volumes combined with changes in both sales and product mix partially offset by lower input costs including reduced inbound freight, raw material costs and headcount

Operating margin of 13.0%; adjusted operating margin of 12.8% compared with 18.1% last year due to fixed cost deleveraging from lower consolidated net sales, gross margin erosion, incremental costs from new design centers and expenses incurred with the launch of the Interior Design Destination initiative partially offset by lower headcount, reduced variable expenses including lower delivery and commissions and the ability to maintain a disciplined approach to cost savings and expense control

Advertising expenses were equal to 2.0% of net sales in both the current and prior year period; promotional activity remained disciplined

Diluted EPS of $0.68 compared with $1.10; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67; reported diluted EPS for the second quarter ending December 31, 2018 (pre-pandemic) was $0.45

Generated $13.6 million of cash from operating activities compared with $2.5 million a year ago

Paid regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share totaling $9.2 million

Ended the quarter with $167.8 million in cash and investments with no debt outstanding

Reduced inventory carrying levels to $140.9 million at December 31, 2023, down 11.8% from a year ago

Celebrated the launch of Ethan Allen’s next reinvention as the Interior Design Destination with several design center grand reopenings during the quarter; images from each celebration are featured at www.ethanallen.com/grandreopenings

Ethan Allen held its 2023 Virtual Convention in December, which celebrated over 91 years of innovation by highlighting the Company’s strategic repositioning as the Interior Design Destination across its vertically integrated enterprise, its history in classic style with a modern perspective, the service of its manufacturing and logistics operations and the strengthening of the Company’s retail network

* See reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release. Comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2023.





KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES*

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 167,276 $ 203,161 (17.7 %) $ 331,168 $ 417,691 (20.7 %) Gross profit $ 100,636 $ 124,020 (18.9 %) $ 200,777 $ 253,636 (20.8 %) Gross margin 60.2 % 61.0 % 60.6 % 60.7 % GAAP operating income $ 21,688 $ 37,069 (41.5 %) $ 40,039 $ 76,719 (47.8 %) Adjusted operating income* $ 21,453 $ 36,873 (41.8 %) $ 41,296 $ 74,565 (44.6 %) GAAP operating margin 13.0 % 18.2 % 12.1 % 18.4 % Adjusted operating margin* 12.8 % 18.1 % 12.5 % 17.9 % GAAP net income $ 17,411 $ 28,166 (38.2 %) $ 32,350 $ 58,046 (44.3 %) Adjusted net income* $ 17,235 $ 28,020 (38.5 %) $ 33,289 $ 56,437 (41.0 %) Effective tax rate 25.5 % 25.7 % 25.5 % 25.5 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.68 $ 1.10 (38.2 %) $ 1.26 $ 2.27 (44.5 %) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.67 $ 1.10 (39.1 %) $ 1.30 $ 2.21 (41.2 %) Cash flows from operating activities $ 13,590 $ 2,517 439.9 % $ 30,290 $ 40,939 (26.0 %)

* See reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release





BALANCE SHEET and CASH FLOW

Cash and investments totaled $167.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared with $172.7 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease of $4.9 million was primarily due to $31.1 million in cash dividends paid and capital expenditures of $5.2 million as the Company continued to return capital to shareholders and reinvested back into the business. These cash outflows were partially offset by $30.3 million in cash generated from operating activities.

Cash dividends paid were $31.1 million, which included a special cash dividend of $12.7 million, or $0.50 per share paid in August 2023, and regular quarterly cash dividends of $18.4 million, or $0.36 per share, a 12.5% increase from last year’s regular quarter dividend of $0.32 per share.

Cash from operating activities totaled $30.3 million during the first half of fiscal 2024, a decrease from $40.9 million in the prior year period due to lower net income partially offset by a reduction in customer deposits.

Inventories, net totaled $140.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared with $149.2 million at June 30, 2023. Inventory balances continue to decline as the Company aligns its inventory with incoming order trends while also ensuring appropriate levels are maintained to service customer orders.

Customer deposits from undelivered written orders totaled $63.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared with $77.8 million at June 30, 2023.

No debt outstanding at December 31, 2023.





DIVIDENDS

On October 24, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, which was paid on November 22, 2023, and totaled $9.2 million. More recently, on January 23, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on February 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 6, 2024. Ethan Allen has a long history of returning capital to shareholders and is pleased to continue to pay a regular quarterly cash dividend, which highlights the Company’s strong balance sheet.





Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 167,276 $ 203,161 $ 331,168 $ 417,691 Cost of sales 66,640 79,141 130,391 164,055 Gross profit 100,636 124,020 200,777 253,636 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,183 87,147 159,481 179,109 Restructuring and other charges, net of gains (235 ) (196 ) 1,257 (2,192 ) Operating income 21,688 37,069 40,039 76,719 Interest and other income, net

1,667 851 3,391 1,192 Income before income taxes 23,355 37,920 43,430 77,911 Income tax expense 5,944 9,754 11,080 19,865 Net income $ 1 7 , 4 11 $ 28,166 $ 32 , 3 50 $ 58 , 046 Net income per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 1.10 $ 1.26 $ 2.27 Diluted weighted average common shares 25,630 25,582 25,624 25,571





Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, June 30, ASSETS 2023 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,051 $ 62,130 Investments 97,679 110,577 Accounts receivable, net 6,831 11,577 Inventories, net 140,939 149,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,459 25,974 Total current assets 325,959 359,453 Property, plant and equipment, net 219,492 222,167 Goodwill 25,388 25,388 Intangible assets 19,740 19,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,699 115,861 Deferred income taxes 832 640 Other assets 17,065 2,204 Total ASSETS $ 7 2 2 , 17 5 $ 745,453 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,069 $ 28,565 Customer deposits 63,098 77,765 Accrued compensation and benefits 21,253 23,534 Current operating lease liabilities 26,649 26,045 Other current liabilities 5,861 7,188 Total current liabilities 140,930 163,097 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 101,314 104,301 Deferred income taxes 2,991 3,056 Other long-term liabilities 4,050 3,993 Total LIABILITIES $ 2 4 9 , 285 $ 274,447 Shareholders’ equity Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 472,926 $ 471,028 Noncontrolling interests (36 ) (22 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 472,890 $ 471,006 Total LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 7 2 2 , 17 5 $ 745,453



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in tables below.

These non-GAAP measures are derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of its results to others in its industry and prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, its financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the items associated with the operations of the business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than the Company does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. Despite the limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company believes these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful in viewing its performance using the same tools that management uses to assess progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income / Operating Margin GAAP Operating income $ 21,688 $ 37,069 (41.5 %) $ 40,039 $ 76,719 (47.8 %) Adjustments (pre-tax)* (235 ) (196 ) 1,257 (2,154 ) Adjusted operating income* $ 2 1, 453 $ 36,873 (41.8 %) $ 41 , 296 $ 74,565 (44.6 %) Consolidated Net sales $ 167,276 $ 203,161 (17.7 %) $ 331,168 $ 417,691 (20.7 %) GAAP Operating margin 13.0 % 18.2 % 12.1 % 18.4 % Adjusted operating margin* 12.8 % 18.1 % 12.5 % 17.9 % Consolidated Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Diluted EPS GAAP Net income $ 17,411 $ 28,166 (38.2 %) $ 32,350 $ 58,046 (44.3 %) Adjustments, net of tax* (176 ) (146 ) 939 (1,609 ) Adjusted net income $ 1 7 , 235 $ 28,020 (38.5 %) $ 33 , 2 89 $ 56,437 (41.0 %) Diluted weighted average common shares 25,630 25,582 25,624 25,571 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.68 $ 1.10 (38.2 %) $ 1.26 $ 2.27 (44.5 %) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.67 $ 1.10 (39.1 %) $ 1.30 $ 2.21 (41.2 %)







* Adjustments to reported GAAP financial measures including operating income and margin, net income and diluted EPS have been adjusted by the following: (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Orleans, Vermont flood $ 250 $ - $ 2,346 $ - Gain on sale-leaseback transaction (655 ) (654 ) (1,310 ) (2,911 ) Severance and other charges 170 458 221 757 Adjustments to operating income $ (235 ) $ (196 ) $ 1,257 $ (2,154 ) Related income tax effects on non-recurring items(1) 59 50 (318 ) 545 Adjustments to net income $ ( 1 76 ) $ (146 ) $ 939 $ (1, 609 )

(1) Calculated using the marginal tax rate for each period presented



