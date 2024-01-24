Submit Release
Magnite to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Toll free number:     (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:     (412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode:     Ask to join the Magnite conference call
Simultaneous audio webcast     http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
 
Toll Free number:     (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:     (412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode:     5127377
Webcast link:     http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
       

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

