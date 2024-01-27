SCDC Welcomes Wilson R. Bell II as Vice President of Architectural Design: Merging Luxury and Sustainability
I'm thrilled to join S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, merging luxurious design with sustainability.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the appointment of Wilson R. Bell II as the Vice President of Architectural Design, a pivotal role overseeing architectural plans for SCDC's Class-A multifamily buildings and communities. Reporting directly to Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, Mr. Bell's appointment marks a significant stride in fortifying the design, aesthetics, and structural framework of SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.
With an illustrious 25-year career in single and multifamily properties, Mr. Bell is a distinguished graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Architecture. His academic excellence extends to additional studies in business law, marketing, and real estate development. Recognized for his architectural designs featured in Luxury Home Builder and Builder Magazine, Mr. Bell's projects span across states such as Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, and Texas, with a concentration in the Greater Houston Metro Area.
In his recent role as Project Manager at Steinberg Dickey Collaborative, Mr. Bell adeptly orchestrated technical collaboration among engineers and design professionals. His responsibilities included ensuring strict adherence to company design standards, building codes, and accessibility requirements within architectural plans. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Bell designed and collaborated on over 10 projects, each comprising 300 multifamily units, with an approximate budget of 42 million dollars per project. As an architecture consultant, he showcased expertise in project custom designs and 3D visualization, particularly for luxury single-family homes. His creativity shone at David Weekly Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, crafting portfolio plans and providing custom design solutions tailored to challenging lot configurations.
Beyond professional achievements, Mr. Bell finds joy in family moments and engages actively in community service. His impactful leadership in the Boy Scouts of America and architectural consultancy with the 5th Ward Community Redevelopment Center in Houston, Texas, underscores his commitment to community development.
Expressing excitement about joining SCDC, Wilson R. Bell II, VP of Architectural Design, said, "I'm thrilled to join S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, merging luxurious design with sustainability."
Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem commented on Mr. Bell's appointment, stating, "Mr. Bell’s keen eye for luxury design and extensive experience in multifamily developments make him the perfect fit for our team."
Wilson R. Bell II's passion for technical artistry and collaboration in the architectural process aligns perfectly with SCDC's mission and luxury vision. Notably, his prestigious contributions as an architectural designer make him the ideal candidate to lead SCDC’s architectural team.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
