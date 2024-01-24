The Slough Hub Unveils a Captivating Mural Celebrating Town's Role in Global Connectivity at The Slough Station
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a harmonious fusion of art, technology, and community spirit, The Slough Hub will present an extraordinary mural on January 30th, 2024. This striking creation, which forms part of #ArtScape, a flagship initiative of the Reimagine Slough project, plays tribute to the town's pivotal role in global connectivity.
The mural, a fabulous creation by a Slough Artist JHO, finds its home at the bustling Slough Train Station—a significant conduit to London. Sponsored by Equinix, a global interconnection and data centre company, the artwork is a unique homage to Slough's indispensable role in the global digital landscape.
Founder and Director of The Slough Hub, Vineet Vijh, expressed his excitement about the transformative power of this project: "The Slough Station Mural is more than just art; it's a beacon of transformation for our town. We believe in the power of creativity to redefine perceptions and create a positive narrative. This mural is a testament to Slough's dynamic spirit and significance in global connectivity."
Bruce Owen, Managing Director of Equinix, added, "The Slough Train Station, a major artery into London, is now home to a unique piece of artwork celebrating Slough's critical role in the global digital economy. We're proud to have commissioned this beautiful piece, thanks to the remarkable talent of JHO, a Colombian visual artist based in Slough."
Duty Station Manager Vicky Norbury echoed the sentiment: "We are delighted to be part of the Reimagine Slough project. We proudly serve Slough, and the mural sends a great message. It is very important to us as a station team and as a company to support our local communities, and there can be no better way than having such a bold message on display for everyone who uses the station."
Event Details:
Date: January 30th 2024
Time: 11 am
Location: Slough Station
For an exclusive invitation to this event, please get in touch with Vineet Vijh at vineetvijh@thesloughhub.org. (Tel: 0776 968 2056). Further details about the project and the contributions of various individuals can be found at www.thesloughhub.org/artscape/art-04
This project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations, embodying a shared commitment to reshaping Slough's narrative through the transformative language of art.
The Slough Hub fosters community growth, engagement, and positive transformation through creative initiatives. The Reimagine Slough project is a testament to our commitment to showcasing the vibrant soul of Slough.
Vineet Vijh
The mural, a fabulous creation by a Slough Artist JHO, finds its home at the bustling Slough Train Station—a significant conduit to London. Sponsored by Equinix, a global interconnection and data centre company, the artwork is a unique homage to Slough's indispensable role in the global digital landscape.
Founder and Director of The Slough Hub, Vineet Vijh, expressed his excitement about the transformative power of this project: "The Slough Station Mural is more than just art; it's a beacon of transformation for our town. We believe in the power of creativity to redefine perceptions and create a positive narrative. This mural is a testament to Slough's dynamic spirit and significance in global connectivity."
Bruce Owen, Managing Director of Equinix, added, "The Slough Train Station, a major artery into London, is now home to a unique piece of artwork celebrating Slough's critical role in the global digital economy. We're proud to have commissioned this beautiful piece, thanks to the remarkable talent of JHO, a Colombian visual artist based in Slough."
Duty Station Manager Vicky Norbury echoed the sentiment: "We are delighted to be part of the Reimagine Slough project. We proudly serve Slough, and the mural sends a great message. It is very important to us as a station team and as a company to support our local communities, and there can be no better way than having such a bold message on display for everyone who uses the station."
Event Details:
Date: January 30th 2024
Time: 11 am
Location: Slough Station
For an exclusive invitation to this event, please get in touch with Vineet Vijh at vineetvijh@thesloughhub.org. (Tel: 0776 968 2056). Further details about the project and the contributions of various individuals can be found at www.thesloughhub.org/artscape/art-04
This project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations, embodying a shared commitment to reshaping Slough's narrative through the transformative language of art.
The Slough Hub fosters community growth, engagement, and positive transformation through creative initiatives. The Reimagine Slough project is a testament to our commitment to showcasing the vibrant soul of Slough.
Vineet Vijh
The Slough Job Creation Hub C.I.C.
+44 7769 682056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram