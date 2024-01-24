Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,325 in the last 365 days.

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the third quarter ended December 30, 2023 on Thursday, February 1, 2024 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, February 2, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date:   February 2, 2024

Time:   1:00 p.m. ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.


Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
Investor_relations@cavco.com


Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more