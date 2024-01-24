DBEDT E-newsletter – January 2024





Me ke aloha, Aloha kākou,As we embark on the promising journey of 2024, this issue of DBEDT’s newsletter reflects on our collective achievements and lessons from the past year and sets the stage for our ambitious goals and initiatives in the months ahead.2023 was a testament to our resilience and commitment. We faced unprecedented challenges, particularly the devastating Maui wildfires that impacted so many lives and businesses, but our community’s response was nothing short of inspiring. In this edition, we take a moment to reflect on the relief and recovery efforts, showcasing the aloha spirit that defines us in times of need.Looking forward, the 2024 legislative session presents us with new opportunities to enhance the economic well-being of our islands. We outline our key priorities for the session, focusing on innovative policies and strategic investments that will drive economic development, enhance workforce capabilities, and support local businesses and entrepreneurs. These initiatives are designed to preserve Hawaiʻi’s natural resources and cultural heritage and ensure a prosperous future for all who call these islands home.Your involvement and feedback remain invaluable as we build on our past achievements and learn from our challenges. Together, we can foster an economic environment as dynamic and diverse as the islands themselves.Mahalo for your continued support and engagement. Here’s to a year of growth, prosperity, and shared success.Me ke aloha, James Kunane Tokioka

Director, Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism