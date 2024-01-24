Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2023

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/23/24 Close: $34.55), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $1,074,000 or $0.95 per common share compared to $1,516,000 or $1.34 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $3,633,000 compared to $4,248,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $100,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $1,010,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $1,070,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3,487,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $3,415,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $2,052,000 or $1.82 per common share compared to $3,139,000 or $2.76 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2023 was $7,277,000 compared to $8,624,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $0 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and $400,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $1,938,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $2,096,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $6,974,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and $6,606,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2023 represented a return on average common equity of 8.82% and 9.03%, respectively, compared to 13.71% and 13.66% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2022. The three and six months ended December 31, 2023 represented a return on average assets of 0.78% and 0.75%, respectively, compared to 1.13% and 1.17%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.31% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $3,544,000 at December 31, 2023 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.75% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $554,153,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders’ equity was $48,475,000 at December 31, 2023 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

  December 31 June 30
    2023     2023  
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,816,491   $ 8,686,057  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   2,714,634     4,668,889  
Cash and cash equivalents   8,531,125     13,354,946  
     
Securities available for sale   109,124,615     110,063,452  
Loans held for sale   218,200     80,000  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,382,830 at    
December 31, 2023 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023   404,905,627     390,544,236  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700     1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   2,779,664     2,648,368  
Premises and equipment, net   7,918,415     8,121,511  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,095,003     1,128,019  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   12,511,958     10,086,476  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   -     109,596  
Other assets   4,564,887     4,604,551  
Total assets $ 554,153,092   $ 543,244,753  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 51,506,811   $ 53,267,081  
Interest-bearing   446,214,997     437,700,301  
Total deposits   497,721,808     490,967,382  
     
Borrowings   3,400,000     2,100,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,556,577     3,792,808  
Total liabilities   505,678,385     496,860,190  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,125,453 - December 31, 2023 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   10,246,688     10,150,145  
Retained earnings   60,310,943     59,406,634  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (9,473,930 )   (10,588,876 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 710,875 shares at December 31, 2023    
and 709,971 shares at June 30, 2023   (12,627,357 )   (12,601,703 )
Total shareholders' equity   48,474,707     46,384,563  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 554,153,092   $ 543,244,753  



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

 

  Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited  
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 5,283,343   $ 4,242,834   $ 10,315,094   $ 8,112,347  
Taxable securities   495,056     462,321     984,176     904,146  
Tax exempt securities   419,116     468,809     842,735     920,439  
Other   74,910     122,509     132,284     284,081  
Total interest and dividend income   6,272,425     5,296,473     12,274,289     10,221,013  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   2,601,732     1,047,197     4,933,582     1,595,550  
Borrowings   38,140     1,372     63,469     1,372  
Total interest expense   2,639,872     1,048,569     4,997,051     1,596,922  
           
Net interest income   3,632,553     4,247,904     7,277,238     8,624,091  
           
Provision for credit losses   -     100,000     -     400,000  
           
Net interest income after provision for          
credit losses   3,632,553     4,147,904     7,277,238     8,224,091  
           
Noninterest income:          
Net gains on sales of loans   22,292     70,746     43,406     138,892  
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   -     -     (37,006 )   11,841  
Commission income   334,542     305,588     669,991     624,008  
Service charges and fees   256,951     282,653     502,485     562,083  
Earnings on life insurance   94,612     80,122     175,481     158,426  
Other   301,568     330,622     583,877     600,418  
Total noninterest income   1,009,965     1,069,731     1,938,234     2,095,668  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and benefits   1,869,210     1,867,630     3,783,406     3,638,297  
Occupancy and equipment   309,349     304,998     626,590     612,381  
Professional   121,300     107,657     242,954     216,908  
Marketing   101,328     84,978     182,904     178,952  
Deposit insurance premium   71,666     42,943     138,666     80,943  
Regulatory assessment   10,345     8,089     20,690     16,179  
Correspondent bank charges   20,269     22,007     44,210     44,423  
Data processing   458,873     469,446     909,840     800,588  
Printing, postage and supplies   87,518     77,515     155,218     155,327  
Expense on life insurance   24,740     21,994     47,536     44,093  
Contribution expense   10,226     10,375     19,935     19,876  
Expense on REO   -     1,121     5,822     5,904  
Other   402,221     396,732     796,694     792,312  
Total noninterest expense   3,487,045     3,415,485     6,974,465     6,606,183  
           
Income before income taxes   1,155,473     1,802,150     2,241,007     3,713,576  
           
Income tax expense   81,027     286,650     188,901     575,037  
           
Net income $ 1,074,446   $ 1,515,500   $ 2,052,106   $ 3,138,539  


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

  Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings $ 0.95   $ 1.34   $ 1.82   $ 2.76  
Diluted earnings $ 0.95   $ 1.34   $ 1.82   $ 2.76  
Dividends paid $ 0.29   $ 0.28   $ 0.58   $ 0.56  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,125,986     1,130,963     1,126,307     1,135,688  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,125,453     1,130,963     1,125,453     1,130,963  
         
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   2.69 %   3.25 %   2.72 %   3.31 %
Return on average assets ***   0.78 %   1.13 %   0.75 %   1.17 %
Return on average common equity ***   8.82 %   13.71 %   9.03 %   13.66 %
         
  December 31 June 30    
    2023     2023      
Nonperforming assets * $ 3,543,958   $ 2,065,381      
Repossessed assets $ 0   $ 109,596      
         
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis      
*** Annualized        


FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185   


