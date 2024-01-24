Submit Release
Gov. Brad Little appoints new Fish and Game Commissioner for Upper Snake Region

Governor Brad Little appointed Brody Harshbarger of Ashton to serve as the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s Upper Snake Region representative.

When he is not attending to his dryland farm, Harshbarger is an avid hunter in his spare time. Harshbarger is involved in the community, serving on the Fremont County Farm Bureau, as well as staying involved with his church.

"I am pleased to have this opportunity to serve Idaho. I love our wildlife and the community we live in. We have a lot of challenges, and I am excited to help continue to solve them. What an amazing place to live and work,” Harshbarger said.

Harshbarger replaces former Commissioner Derek Attebury, who served two terms on the commission, which is the maximum allowed. 

