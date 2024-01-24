When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 24, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 24, 2024 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Microbial Contamination Company Name: Haleon Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 24, 2024 – Warren, NJ, Haleon is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult to the consumer level. The product is being recalled due to microbial contamination.

In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.

To date, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups indicated for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies. This recall covers only the following lots:

Product Lot Number Expiry Date ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX

DAY ADULT 4OZ T10810 31OCT2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX

DAY ADULT 8OZ T08730

T08731

T08732

T08733

T10808 31MAY2025

31MAY2025

31MAY2025

31MAY2025

30SEP2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX

NT ADULT 8OZ T08740 T08742 30JUN2026

30JUN2026

Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all recalled products. Consumers that have purchased the product listed should stop consumption immediately. Please call our Consumer Relations team at +1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time) or reach out via email to mystory.us@haleon.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

###