New York State to Renew OPWDD’s Home and Community-Based Services...
REMINDER: Webinar Today on Proposed Changes
OPWDD will conduct two webinar presentations to review the proposed changes and updates to the OPWDD Comprehensive Waiver today January 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Register Below:
1:00 p.m. Presentation
https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/r260c4e5062d2a71e4f1d889945af1463
5:30 p.m. Presentation
https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/rff68f25bed6fef0376b2bc66438db061
Waiver Renewal
The Department of Health has applied to renew OPWDD’s Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Comprehensive Waiver agreement with the federal Medicaid program effective October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029.
Once it is approved, the renewal will do several things.
- It will continue funding for all current HCBS Waiver services and allow OPWDD to support new people to receive waiver services. Each year more people are expected to enroll in the Waiver. By September 30, 2029, the HCBS Waiver is expected to serve 114,000 people.
- The renewal will also allow OPWDD to begin contracting with providers for a new service called Home-Enabling Supports. Home Enabling Supports are assistive devices or services that help someone be more independent. This service was added to the Waiver in October 2023.
- The renewal will align how OPWDD measures quality improvement with federal requirements.
- The renewal will update OPWDD’s Medicaid payment descriptions but will not affect service provider reimbursement.
Public Comment Period is January 24-February 26, 2024
The public is invited to comment on this proposed HCBS Waiver renewal, beginning today January 24, 2024 through February 26, 2024.
The renewal application is now available on the OPWDD website at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/providers/home-and-community-based-services-waiver
Paper copies of the renewal application will also be available at any local (county) social services office and at Developmental Disabilities Regional Field Offices (DDRFO) at the following addresses:
Finger Lakes DDRO
620 Westfall Rd., Suite 326
Rochester, NY 14620
Western NY DDRO
1200 East and West Rd., Building 16,
West Seneca, NY 14224
Broome DDRO
249 Glenwood Rd.
Binghamton, NY 13905
Central NY DDRO
187 Northern Concourse
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Sunmount DDRO
2445 State Route 30
Tupper Lake, NY 12986
Capital District DDRO
500 Balltown Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12304
Hudson Valley DDRO
9 Wilbur Rd.
Thiells, NY 10984
Taconic DDRO
38 Firemens Way
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Bernard Fineson DDRO
80-45 Winchester Blvd, Building 80,
2nd Floor Administrative Suite
Queens Village, NY 11427
Metro NY DDRO/Bronx
2400 Halsey St.
Bronx, NY 10461
Brooklyn DDRO
750 Vandalia Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11239
Metro NY DDRO/Manhattan
25 Beaver St., 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10004
Staten Island DDRO
930 Willowbrook Rd.
Staten Island, NY 10314
Long Island DDRO
415-A Oser Ave.
Hauppauge, NY 11788
To stay informed, be sure you have signed up to receive OPWDD communications at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYOPWDD/signup/15127