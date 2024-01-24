New York State to Renew OPWDD’s Home and Community-Based Services...

REMINDER: Webinar Today on Proposed Changes

OPWDD will conduct two webinar presentations to review the proposed changes and updates to the OPWDD Comprehensive Waiver today January 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Register Below:

1:00 p.m. Presentation

https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/r260c4e5062d2a71e4f1d889945af1463

5:30 p.m. Presentation

https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/rff68f25bed6fef0376b2bc66438db061

Waiver Renewal

The Department of Health has applied to renew OPWDD’s Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Comprehensive Waiver agreement with the federal Medicaid program effective October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029.

Once it is approved, the renewal will do several things.

It will continue funding for all current HCBS Waiver services and allow OPWDD to support new people to receive waiver services. Each year more people are expected to enroll in the Waiver. By September 30, 2029, the HCBS Waiver is expected to serve 114,000 people.

The renewal will also allow OPWDD to begin contracting with providers for a new service called Home-Enabling Supports. Home Enabling Supports are assistive devices or services that help someone be more independent. This service was added to the Waiver in October 2023.

The renewal will align how OPWDD measures quality improvement with federal requirements.

The renewal will update OPWDD’s Medicaid payment descriptions but will not affect service provider reimbursement.

Public Comment Period is January 24-February 26, 2024

The public is invited to comment on this proposed HCBS Waiver renewal, beginning today January 24, 2024 through February 26, 2024.

The renewal application is now available on the OPWDD website at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/providers/home-and-community-based-services-waiver

Paper copies of the renewal application will also be available at any local (county) social services office and at Developmental Disabilities Regional Field Offices (DDRFO) at the following addresses:

Finger Lakes DDRO

620 Westfall Rd., Suite 326

Rochester, NY 14620

Western NY DDRO

1200 East and West Rd., Building 16,

West Seneca, NY 14224

Broome DDRO

249 Glenwood Rd.

Binghamton, NY 13905

Central NY DDRO

187 Northern Concourse

North Syracuse, NY 13212

Sunmount DDRO

2445 State Route 30

Tupper Lake, NY 12986

Capital District DDRO

500 Balltown Rd.

Schenectady, NY 12304

Hudson Valley DDRO

9 Wilbur Rd.

Thiells, NY 10984

Taconic DDRO

38 Firemens Way

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Bernard Fineson DDRO

80-45 Winchester Blvd, Building 80,

2nd Floor Administrative Suite

Queens Village, NY 11427

Metro NY DDRO/Bronx

2400 Halsey St.

Bronx, NY 10461

Brooklyn DDRO

750 Vandalia Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11239

Metro NY DDRO/Manhattan

25 Beaver St., 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10004

Staten Island DDRO

930 Willowbrook Rd.

Staten Island, NY 10314

Long Island DDRO

415-A Oser Ave.

Hauppauge, NY 11788

To stay informed, be sure you have signed up to receive OPWDD communications at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYOPWDD/signup/15127