Plugging into the Future: Analyzing the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size to Achieve $226.3 Billion by 2031

E V Charging Station Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Mode of charging (Plug-in charging, Wireless charging), by Charging level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global electric vehicle charging station industry accounted for $16.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $226.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

An EV charging station, also cited as an electric vehicle charging station or EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment), is a specialized infrastructure that gives electricity to recharge electric vehicles (EVs) batteries. The key cause of these charging stations is to supply the essential power for recharging the batteries of electric cars, plug-in hybrid motors, and other electric-powered vehicles.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in adoption of electric vehicles and favorable government initiatives have boosted the growth of the global electric vehicle charging station market. However, lack of standardization of current EV charging infrastructure and high cost of developing charging infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, incorporation of vehicle-to-grid EV charging station would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐕 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟏:

This is the slowest charging option and usually uses a normal household electrical outlet (120 V AC). Level 1 charging is suitable for overnight charging at home, but it may take several hours to fully charge an electric vehicle.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟐:

This type of charging uses a higher-powered charging unit (240 V AC) and requires a dedicated charging station or wall-mounted unit. Charging level 2 is faster than level 1 and is frequently used in residential areas, outskirts, workplaces, and public charging stations. The EV can be fully charged in a few hours depending on its battery capacity.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By end user, the residential segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global EV charging station market, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. Many drivers or owners of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles charge their vehicles overnight at home using AC level 1 or AC level 2 chargers. However, the commercial segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period. commercial charging stations are usually installed at workplaces, hotels, shopping malls, airports, business parks, and retail outlets. In addition, DC quick chargers are preferable at short-stop locales such as drugstores or convenience stores, as consumers make short stops at these places.

𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐃𝐂𝐅𝐂):

Charging level 3, known as direct current fast charging (DCFC), offers the fastest charging speeds. These fast-charging stations use direct current (DC) power and can charge an electric vehicle to 80% or more in an extremely short duration, normally starting from 20 minutes to an hour. DC fast charging stations are typically observed along highways, at rest stops, and in commercial zones.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

In order to support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the promotion of sustainable transport, a few electric utility companies operate charging stations.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬:

As part of initiatives to decrease carbon emissions and promote the adoption of electric vehicles, local, state, and federal governments often install and operate EV charging stations.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Various private groups, consisting of charging network providers, retail enterprises, parking lot operators, and real property developers, operate charging stations as a service to their customers or as a revenue-producing opportunity.

It's worth noting that the particular operators of electric vehicle charging stations can range relying on the location and the charging infrastructure available in a particular area. In addition, some charging stations may be operated through partnerships or collaborations by a combination of various entities.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging station market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to higher adoption rates of smart mobility services, government regulations, increase in fuel prices, and rise in trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles. However, the market across Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period, due to government initiatives to reduce the emission of harmful gases from internal combustion engine vehicles and advent of new range of electric vehicle.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

ABB Ltd.

Webasto Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

General Electric Company

Plugless Power Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

AeroVironment Inc.

Moser Services Group

The report analyzes these key players of the global electric vehicle charging station market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

