Top legislator receives British Ambassador, highlighting Việt Nam-UK trade deal

VIETNAM, January 24 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches great importance to strengthening its strategic partnership with the UK, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ told British Ambassador to Việt Nam Ian Frew at their meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The top legislator highlighted the recent progress in the bilateral relationship, especially the joint declaration on the occasion of the 10th founding anniversary of the strategic partnership (2010-20) with a vision towards elevating the relationship in the next decade.

Frew thanked the Chairman for his efforts in enhancing the Việt Nam-UK cooperation, particularly the legislature’s ratification of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

He shared Chairman Huệ's view that activities held in 2023 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties have contributed to increasing strategic trust between the two sides.

The ambassador stressed that the strategic partnership covers a range of areas, from politics and diplomacy to economy, trade, investment, sustainable development, national defence and security, and health care, adding the UKVFTA has benefited both nations, as reflected through the increasing bilateral trade despite global trade turmoil last year.

Congratulating the UK on its joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) last year, Chairman Huệ affirmed that Việt Nam had supported the country to become a member of the deal.

Along with the UKVFTA, the UK’s CPTPP membership is expected to create new momentum for the Việt Nam-UK relations, consolidate their cooperation framework in trade and economy, and help their businesses diversify the markets and participate in the global supply chain more deeply, he said.

The Chairman used this occasion to call on British firms to increase investment in Việt Nam, affirming that the NA and the government of Việt Nam always make efforts to improve the business environment for foreign investors, including those from the UK.

Highly valuing the UK’s potential and capacity in the financial and monetary markets, the NA leader expressed his hope for stronger cooperation in this field, including the building of an international financial centre in HCM City.

Việt Nam wants to work with the UK to address global issues, including digital transformation and just energy transition, he said.

Chairman Huệ asked the ambassador to convey his invitations to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker to soon pay official visits to Việt Nam.

Frew emphasised that the UK wants to boost cooperation with Việt Nam via the Party and parliament channels, including exchanges and cooperation between young parliamentarians. — VNS