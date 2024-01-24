NA Chairman receives outgoing New Zealand Ambassador

VIETNAM, January 24 - HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ received New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Tredene Dobson in Hà Nội on Wednesday, lauding the outgoing diplomat’s contributions to relations between the two countries and their parliaments.

On this occasion, Huệ thanked the New Zealand Embassy in Việt Nam and the ambassador for supporting a high-ranking NA delegation led by him on a visit to New Zealand in June 2022.

She said she is very proud of joint achievements gained by the two nations during her term, praising their close coordination in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also emphasised the positive results of people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, defence, and security.

The ambassador affirmed the importance of tightening parliamentary cooperation between New Zealand and Việt Nam, pledging to promote bilateral cooperation in any capacity.

The top legislator praised Tredene Dobson's contributions during the past three years have helped promote the multifaceted and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Particularly, the two sides facilitated the access of agricultural products to each other's markets.

On this occasion, Huệ thanked New Zealand for actively supporting Việt Nam with vaccines, ventilators, and resources to control the COVID-19 and recover its economy after the pandemic.

He said he and the NA of Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for the New Zealand Embassy and Ambassador Tredene Dobson's successor to work in Việt Nam, contributing to fostering cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand in general and between the two countries' legislative bodies in particular. — VNS