THE VETERANS' HOME AT LaSALLE EXPERIENCES INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES

ILLINOIS, January 24 - LaSalle, IL -The Illinois Veterans' Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. There are 13 residents and 12 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, and all are presenting mild symptoms. Symptomatic residents have been offered antiviral treatment, and no one has been hospitalized.





The Home continues to follow all Infection Prevention policies including encouraging residents to stay in their rooms to minimize movement, social distancing, masking in direct care areas, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols. Amplified testing during the outbreak has been established for residents and staff.





Communal dining has been curtailed. Activities and social services staff continue to provide leisure activities on units with asymptomatic residents, in accordance with social distancing practices, to care for the psychosocial well-being of veterans. Visitation is allowed to continue, per CDC guidelines however, families have been notified that we are in outbreak status and that rescheduling visitation should be considered.





"Illinois' five Veterans' Homes continue to closely monitor its staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 and all infectious diseases," said IDVA Director Terry Prince. "The LaSalle team responded quickly with the appropriate procedures and treatments to lessen the impact of the cases within the Home."