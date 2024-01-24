Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rezzayo, rezafungin, Date of authorisation: 22/12/2023, Status: Authorised

Rezzayo can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started by a doctor experienced in the management of invasive fungal infections.

The medicine is given once a week as an infusion (drip) into a vein lasting at least 1 hour. The duration of treatment depends on how the patient responds, but should continue for at least 2 weeks after the last day that Candida is found in the patient’s blood.

The medicine should be used according to official guidance issued at national level on the use of antifungal agents.

For more information about using Rezzayo, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.
 

