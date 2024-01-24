Submit Release
EMA Veterinary Medicines Info Day 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 14 March 2024, 14:00 (CET) to 15 March 2024, 12:30 (CET)

The European Medicines Agency is organising the annual Veterinary Medicines Info Day to provide the latest updates on regulatory policy, scientific and legislative developments in the veterinary medicines domain.

The event will also provide opportunities for participants to ask questions. Participation in person at the EMA premises in Amsterdam is strongly encouraged to make full use of the networking breaks.

The event will be broadcasted, and a video recording will be made available after the event, together with the relevant presentations.

