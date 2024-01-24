SPYPOINT Unveils New Additions to the FLEX Series: The FLEX-M and FLEX-PLUS Cellular Trail Cameras

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYPOINT, the global leader in innovative mobile scouting solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its renowned FLEX series with the introduction of two new cellular trail cameras – the FLEX-M and the FLEX-PLUS. These trailblazing additions redefine the mobile scouting experience for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts with unparalleled features and performance.

"These two cameras provide our customers with exactly what they have been asking us for," said Jimmy Angers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at SPYPOINT. "We are committed to remaining unmatched in quality and value, and these new additions to the FLEX series exemplify that commitment."

The FLEX-M sets a new standard for value, making the switch to cellular trail cameras easier than ever before. With 28 MP photos and 720p videos with sound, users can expect outstanding image and video quality at an affordable price. The FLEX-PLUS not only delivers 36 MP photos and 1080p videos with sound directly to the SPYPOINT app, but also features double the battery capacity. This innovative design ensures extended operation in the field and enables Instant Mode and on-demand photo and video requests. Both the FLEX-M and FLEX-PLUS are equipped with features that enhance the scouting experience, including easy setup, versatile capture modes, and constant connectivity. Integration with the SPYPOINT app offers easy camera activation, remote settings management and firmware updates, customizable maps, weather information, and BUCK TRACKER technology that utilizes AI image recognition to scan images with species filters.

The SPYPOINT FLEX-M and FLEX-PLUS will be available for purchase in late spring 2024.

