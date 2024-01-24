Leaders from Amazon, Hitachi America, Abbott Laboratories, Lendlease and More to Speak at Questex’s Sensors Converge 2024

Event Takes Place in June in Silicon Valley

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Technology Group today announces leaders from Amazon, Hitachi America, Abbott Laboratories, Lendlease and more will speak at Sensors Converge 2024 . The event will offer over 80 sessions over three days. Sensors Converge takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Register here .



Sensors Converge conference themes include Sensing, Processing, and Connectivity. The prominent speakers currently confirmed to speak include:

Scott Bryson, Applications Engineer, Texas Instruments

Aditya Dayal, Head of AI & Data Science, Lendlease

Simon Ford, CEO, Blecon

Sudhanshu Gaur, VP Engineering, Hitachi America

Peter Hartwell, CTO, TDK

Dr. Kaitlin Howell, Product Manager, Sensirion

Gary Johnson, Director North America, Microdul

Simone Mora, Research Scientist, MIT Senseable City Lab

Steve Kapp, Chief Innovation Officer, nFocal

Ted Osinski, IEEE Program Mgr., Conformity Assessment, IEEE SA

Radislav Potyrailo, Principal Scientist, GE Research

Amit Purohit, Sensors Ecosystem and Tools Manager, NXP Semiconductors

Stevie Rhim, Senior Platform Product Manager, Abbott Laboratories

Christopher Rogers, CEO, SensiML Corporation

Dhruv Seshadri, Assistant Professor, Lehigh University

Eugene Song, Electronics Engineer, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Daniel Stieler, President, PowerFilm Solar

Siji Sunny, Chief Cloud Architect, Yotta Data Services

Aniket Vashisht, Senior Solution Architect, Amazon Web Services

Houman Zarrinkoub, Principal Product Manager, MathWorks

To see the Sensors Converge conference schedule, click here .

Additional speakers will be added in the coming weeks.

“The Sensors Converge Conference Program allows attendees to immerse themselves in innovation. We’ve gathered the brightest minds in the industry to share cutting edge knowledge and expert training for engineers looking to expand their understanding on electronics systems, IoT devices with sensors, processors, software, boards, and connectivity solutions,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics, Questex.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the VIP Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops and VIP reception, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to 200+ Exhibitors, keynotes and main stage sessions. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 39 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

