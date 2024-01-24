Japan’s Sojitz Corporation interested in smart industrial park development

VIETNAM, January 24 -

ĐỒNG NAI — Vice Chairwoman of the Đồng Nai provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thi Hoàng on January 24 met with representatives from Japan’s Sojitz Corporation to discuss a plan to develop a smart green industrial park in the southern province.

Sojitz is a trading and investment corporation in Japan established in 2003 based on the merger of Nissho Iwai and Nichimen Groups. In Đồng Nai, Sojitz is involved in the Long Đức Industrial Park in Long Thành district.

At the meeting, a representative of Sojitz introduced the inter-city cooperation project of the Japanese Ministry of Environment to promote the development of smart green industrial parks. The project has been implemented for five years in 13 countries, including Việt Nam.

Sojitz wishes to introduce the project to Đồng Nai through its cooperation with Kobe city because the two localities share similar conditions in terms of industrial development, seaport, and airport services, he added.

The two provinces are suggested to cooperate in building a green, smart industrial park data platform, improving the efficiency of industrial waste treatment towards an industrial park model without CO2 emissions and energy saving.

Once implemented, the project will deepen the cooperation between Đồng Nai and Japan’s Kansai region as well as improve the environment of the province's industrial parks.

Đồng Nai provincial official Nguyễn Thị Hoàng assessed that the cooperation proposals by the Japanese group are consistent with the province’s goal of turning existing industrial parks into green and ecological ones.

She asked local authorities to coordinate with Sojitz to implement the roadmap it proposed for the 2024-2026 period. — VNS