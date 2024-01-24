Submit Release
Cần Thơ authority calls for Japanese investment in agricultural production

VIETNAM, January 24 -  

CẦN THƠ — Chairman of the Cần Thơ People's Committee Trần Viết Trường had a working session with Toshinao Tanaka, President of the Japanese-funded Takesho Food Vietnam Co. Ltd in the Mekong Delta city on January 24, discussing potential cooperation between the sides.

Trường told his Japanese guest that the Prime Minister has approved the master plan for Cần Thơ between 2021 and 2030, with a vision to 2050. Following this, the city is actively seeking investments in various sectors, particularly high-tech agriculture and agricultural production, within its industrial zones.

The authorities hope the business leader will help invite Japanese businesses to invest in these sectors, he said, stating that Cần Thơ is willing to facilitate their operation in the city.

In response, Toshinao Tanaka assessed that the Mekong Delta possesses abundant agricultural resources and untapped potential. Utilising advanced techniques and a fresh approach, the company aims to enhance the value of agricultural products in the region, he said.

He also revealed plans to coordinate with the Governor of Japan’s Niigata prefecture and Japanese businesses this year for a visit to Cần Thơ to explore potential collaboration projects.

Takesho Food Vietnam put into operation an $8-million factory in the local Trà Nóc 2 Industrial Zone in mid-2023. The plant boasts two production lines, including one for spice-mixing powder, capable of churning out 130 tonnes of products per month. — VNS

 

