Electrifying the Road Ahead : Navigating the Vehicle Electrification Market Projected to Hit $140.29 Billion by 2027

Vehicle Electrification Market Trend

Vehicle electrification serves as an ideal solution for effective vehicle operations, due to less fuel cost, reduced emissions, and improved fuel economy.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a report titled "Vehicle Electrification Market." According to the report, the global vehicle electrification industry is expected to reach a whopping $140.29 billion by 2027, from a value of $70.14 billion in 2019, with a commendable CAGR of 11.3% between 2020 and 2027. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends and possible future growth opportunities, including key market segments, market dynamics, customer behavior, pricing factors, and projections. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed examination of the competitive landscape across various regions and the global market.

๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

Thะต automotive sector is witnessing a growing demand for thะต usage of 48-volt (48V) infrastructure, which is having a tremendous influence on thะต progress of vehicle electrification. Integrating 48V technology into vehicles can lead to high performance, greater fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions.

Thะต growing dะตsirะต for advancะตd automotivะต fะตaturะตs, which include start-stop systะตms, rะตgะตnะตrativะต braking, and ะตlะตctric powะตr stะตะตring, is basically drivะตn by thะต ะตscalating nะตcะตssity. Thะตsะต fะตaturะตs rะตquirะต additional ะตlะตctrical powะตr, which can bะต better dะตlivะตrะตd by a 48 V ะตlะตctrical circuit. Whะตn comparะตd to thะต traditional 12 V systะตm, a 48 V systะตm possะตssะตs supะตrior powะตr capability, ะตnabling thะต assimilation of a grะตatะตr multitudะต of ะตlะตctrical componะตnts.

Moreover, vehicle manufacturers have been compelled to discover inventive resolutions to decrease emissions and raise the efficiency of fuel owing to the stringent regulations on emissions and the global standards for fuel economy. The utilization of the 48V architecture allows for the integration of mild hybrid systems, which embody the fusion of a compact electric motor with an internal combustion engine. This configuration enables improved fuel efficiency by making use of regenerative braking, engine start-stop features, and electric power assistance.

Hence, the increasing need for a 48V architecture in vehicles is driving the sector of vehicle electrification. This advancement enables the integration of advanced features, improves the effectiveness of fuel consumption, and guarantees adherence to stringent emission regulations. The emergence of this trend highlights the industry's commitment to embracing electrification to create transportation solutions that are not just more eco-friendly but also more effective.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐œ๐š๐ซ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•

By product type, the electric car motors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, due to adoption of the electrical vehicles across the globe. However, the electric power steering segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global vehicle electrification market, owing to a cost-effective solution along with high compatibility across all vehicle types.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐›๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

By vehicle type, the internal combustion engine vehicle segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than 90% of the global vehicle electrification market, owing to existing fleet and trend of electrification. However, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) & battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, due to adoption of the electrical vehicles and rise in support for green mobility across the globe.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to wide presence of the automotive manufacturers as well as availability of the cost-effective manufacturing solutions in the region. The global vehicle electrification market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

CONTINENTAL AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

Magna International Inc.

