Heath Consultants Incorporated to Play Instrumental Role in World’s First Carbon Credits for Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells
Family-Owned Methane Emissions Leader to Deliver Unique Technologies and Services for Fugitive Emissions Reduction of Orphaned and Abandoned WellsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heath Consultants Incorporated, an industry leader in methane emissions detection for over 90 years, today announced that its technologies and services will play an instrumental role in the world’s first carbon credits issued for plugging orphaned oil wells and gas wells. The goal is fugitive emissions reduction through methane detection, which Heath is uniquely able to support. The United States has an estimated 3.7 million orphaned wells, many of which are leaking methane into the atmosphere. The emerging carbon credits market seeks to address this potential environmental problem.
"We are pleased to be an active participant in locating, identifying, and quantifying fugitive emissions from orphaned and abandoned oil wells," said Paul Wehnert, EVP/CMO for Heath.
"It’s a natural fit for our proprietary technologies and proven expertise in methane leak detection. Now, we can put all of our core competencies to work in the service of cutting fugitive emissions."
Heath will help partner firms earn carbon credits through the use of its RMLD-CS, an intrinsically safe, highly advanced technology capable of remotely detecting methane leaks by utilizing tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS). The Sensors, Inc. SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 utilizes TDLAS for the accurate measurement of fugitive methane with direct quantification of leaks. EyeCGas 2.0 is a rugged, OOOOa compliant, hand-held camera that uses thermal imaging technology for the detection of gas leaks and fugitive emissions.
Heath is pleased to extend its congratulations to Rebellion Energy Solutions on the issuance of its registered carbon credits, which are the first of their kind, and for the listing of those credits on the ACX (AirCarbon Exchange) regulated market. Heath is proud of its working relationship with Rebellion and look forward to continuing the partnership by providing leak detection and quantification services. This achievement is a significant milestone for Rebellion and represents a major step forward in the fight against climate change. Heath is committed to supporting its clients in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their sustainability goals. ACR, an enterprise of Winrock International, recently announced the first issuance of carbon credits from plugging orphaned oil and gas wells.
The carbon credit market is new, but the need for it is clear. Abandoned wells leak methane, a potent greenhouse gas that comprises an estimated 12% of all emissions in the US and about a third of those globally. Such wells can also have a negative impact on waterways and soil. The US federal government provided $4.7 billion in funding for plugging old wells as part of the 2021 REGROW Act, but the industry estimates that the process of plugging all abandoned wells may exceed $24 billion. The carbon credit market promises to fill this funding gap.
