AG Kaul Announces New Electronic Storage Detection Canine at the Wisconsin Department of Justice

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a new Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine named Moose. Moose assists with investigations around the state of Wisconsin that require the detection of electronics.

“Electronic storage detection canines like Moose help in holding those who commit internet crimes against children accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We’re glad to have Moose working to keep kids in Wisconsin safe.”

Moose and his handler, Special Agent Alexander Bol, are primarily assigned to assist with Internet Crimes Against Children investigations, however, ESD canines have proven to be useful in a variety of investigations. Moose can also be used to provide comfort to children during investigations and court proceedings. Special Agent Bol and Moose are based out of DCI’s Madison field office; however, they travel around the state to assist where they are needed.

Special Agent Bol and Moose participated in Jordan Detection’s ESD Canine Training Program in Indiana. In addition to daily trainings and operations, Special Agent Bol and Moose will participate in annual recertifications with Jordan Detection. Moose was donated to Wisconsin DOJ by kNot Today, an organization dedicated to protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

When Moose is not working, he is your typical black lab. He is just under two years old. He loves people and will often sit on their feet to be close to them.

Moose joins Wisconsin DOJ as the second ESD canine on the team, along with canine Kozak. Learn more about all of Wisconsin DOJ’s canines here.