The Rink on Wascana Now Open for the 2024 Season

CANADA, January 24 - Released on January 24, 2024

Today, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) is delighted to declare the opening of the Rink on Wascana for its third season. Located at Legislative Landing in front of the Provincial Legislative Building, this outdoor rink offers a skating experience with a captivating view.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the rink provides more than just a place to skate: it's a community hub where friends and families can gather, have fun and celebrate winter.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of the rink as this is one of Regina's premier winter destinations," Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "We encourage everyone to lace up and enjoy the season at the Rink on Wascana."

Skating on the Rink on Wascana Lake is free of charge, and features lighting and both warming and washroom facilities. Ice safety measures are in place to ensure the safety of all visitors, with regular checks including ice maintenance, snow removal, and ice thickness testing.

"We are excited to open the Rink on Wascana for the season," Provincial Capital Commission Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "We can't wait to welcome visitors to the rink to make skating on Wascana Lake a part of their winter memories."

The Rink on Wascana is part of the Wascana Centre Hub for Frost Regina 2024, taking place from January 26 to February 4. The Wascana Centre Hub will be set up on the Queen Elizabeth II East Lawn and will feature activities like skating, laser tag, and horse and wagon rides. Free dog sled rides will be offered January 27 and 28.

For more information, please visit: frostregina.ca.

