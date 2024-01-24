Submit Release
Anti-Money Laundering Agency: host city candidates to present their bids

In the joint public hearing organised by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, nine candidates to host the future Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism Authority (AMLA) will present their bids and answer questions from MEPs and Council representatives.

This will be the first time that public hearings are part of the process to select the seat of a new EU agency, following the EU Court judgment that gave Parliament an equal say with Council in determining the host cities of future agencies.

Programme

The session will start at 08:30. After a general introduction, the candidates will make their presentations in the following order:

 

  1. Italy, Rome 9:00-10:00;
  2. Austria, Vienna 10:00 -11:00;
  3. Lithuania, Vilnius 11:00 -12:00;
  4. Latvia, Riga 13:30-14:30;
  5. Germany, Frankfurt 14:30 -15:30;
  6. Ireland, Dublin 15:30-16:30;
  7. Spain, Madrid 17:00-18:00;
  8. France, Paris 18:00-19:00;
  9. Belgium, Brussels 19:00-20:00.

 

Background and next steps

Next, the seat of the agency will be determined by a joint vote of Parliament and Council.

Parliament and Council have reached provisional agreements on other parts of the package of measures against money-laundering and terrorist financing. Before the package can enter into law, the co-legislators need to formally adopt the laws, which they have committed to doing before the EU elections in June 2024

Source European Parliament - Jan 24, 24

