Government of Saskatchewan Funding Supports New Emergency Shelter in Moose Jaw

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $124,400 to establish 15 emergency shelter spaces in Moose Jaw, operated by John Howard Society of Saskatchewan. The funding is part of the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, announced in October 2023.

"The Ministry of Social Services is pleased to support John Howard in its important work caring for members in their community who are experiencing homelessness," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "The co-ed shelter is the result of collaborative efforts between the province, city, Square One Community Inc., and John Howard Society of Saskatchewan to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness in Moose Jaw."

Willow Lodge opened this week at 83 Ominica Street West, providing emergency shelter services for men and women between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. In addition, referrals to programs and services provided by government and other community agencies will assist clients by connecting them to the supports they need to transition to safe and stable housing.

John Howard Society of Saskatchewan provides prevention, intervention, support service, and advocacy in communities to support positive social outcomes. This funding is provided to enable Willow Lodge to open and operate 15 shelter spaces from January 22, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

"For the past few years, our organization has offered supports for people experiencing homelessness in Moose Jaw," John Howard Society of Saskatchewan CEO Shawn Fraser said. "We understand that shelters are not a long-term solution to dealing with poverty, but we also know a lot of the folks who will likely utilize the shelter and look forward to helping with this important project."

The $40.2 million investment in new funding through the Provincial Approach to Homelessness over the next two years will create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, and enhance community safety and outreach responses.

The additional funding for 120 new emergency shelter spaces in Saskatchewan communities, based on need, will mean approximately 500 permanent emergency shelter spaces are available across the province this winter.

