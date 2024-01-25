Proliant Settlement Systems Growth Continues with Signing of Ten New Franchises in 2023
Expansion marks significant milestone
Our 2024 objectives include doubling our PSS footprint in Florida as well as expansion into other states where our model can excel.”AUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proliant Settlement Systems, the originator of the Title Company Franchise model, proudly announces the successful signing of ten new franchisees in 2023. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Proliant's commitment to providing unparalleled settlement solutions across diverse markets.
— Michael Strat, CEO
The new franchisees, carefully selected for their commitment to excellence and alignment with Proliant's core values, will bring Proliant's cutting-edge settlement services to even more communities. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and client satisfaction, Proliant Settlement Systems continues to redefine industry standards.
"Our expansion through the addition of ten new franchisees is a testament to the trust and confidence that entrepreneurs place in the Proliant brand," said CEO/Founder Michael Strat, at Proliant Settlement Systems. "We are excited to welcome these talented individuals to the Proliant family, and together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in the Title industry."
Proliant Settlement Systems' franchise model is designed to empower entrepreneurs by providing them with a proven business framework, comprehensive training, and ongoing support. Franchisees benefit from Proliant's state-of-the-art technology, industry expertise, and a commitment to delivering seamless settlement experiences for clients.
Proliant remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with its franchisees, ensuring mutual success and a shared commitment to excellence in Title services.
"We are confident that the addition of these new franchisees will strengthen our position as a leader in the Title industry," added CEO Michael Strat. " Our 2024 objectives include doubling our PSS footprint in Florida as well as expansion into other states where our model can excel."
Proliant Settlement Systems invites clients, partners, and stakeholders to join in celebrating this exciting expansion.
About Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC
Proliant Settlements, LLC is a turnkey Title Company Franchise ownership system that offers qualified entrepreneurs the ability to own their own Title company franchise, complete with all the financial and operational advantages. The Proliant system effectively eliminates the traditional, and often difficult, barriers to entry in our industry.
