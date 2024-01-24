The latest assessment note under the Ukraine Energy Market Observatory (Note 01/2024) identifies a need to relaunch the discussion on regulatory reforms of the foreclosed Ukrainian gas market, with the aim to reestablish the gas market principles in place before the Russian invasion.

In particular, the assessment calls for better alternatives for securing gas supply, increasing the sector’s liquidity and maximise the potential of the energy transition. The Secretariat recommends to gradually reduce state interventions in the gas market and speed up the transformation of the Ukrainian infrastructure as assets for decarbonisation.