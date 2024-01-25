Renowned Iranian American Model and Actor Sam Asghari Takes Center Stage in Dubai with Selling Sunset Mallorca
Sam Asghari to Light Up Dubai: Hollywood Star to Headline Grand Launch of Selling Sunset Mallorca's International Expansion
I am Thrilled to be hosting this incredible event in Dubai! I am ready to expand my footprint in the UAE and Mallorca, Spain.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for his recent Tv and film roles alongside Hollywood icons as Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson, Sam Asghari, the dynamic actor and social media influencer, is poised to enter a new phase of his illustrious career. Having graced television shows such as 'The Lioness,' 'Black Monday,' 'Hacks,' and 'The Family Business,' Asghari is set to host the launch event for the global expansion of Nader Behravan’s established real estate and development firm, Selling Sunset Mallorca, into Dubai's rapidly growing real estate market.
— Sam Asghari
Scheduled for February 3rd, 2024, this exclusive invite-only event marks a significant milestone in delivering exceptional real estate services in Dubai. Asghari expressed his enthusiasm, stating, 'I am thrilled to take part in this exciting event and assist my fellow Iranian businessman Nader Behravan in introducing his unique business to Dubai. I am also eager to explore promising opportunities in the UAE and Mallorca Spain, where I will be spending some time pursuing incredible new ventures.'
Asghari's collaboration with Behravan, guided by Joe Q. Bretz, Co-Founder of Mallorca-based Film and TV Production company, PsychoDelux.Media, marks the beginning of a lasting and successful partnership. Bretz stated, 'This collaboration signifies the start of an enduring and successful partnership. We have been impressed with Nader's business approach and style; the world, now more than ever, needs some pure-hearted entertainment fun.' Collaborating with Asghari during his rapid rise in the entertainment industry is beyond exciting, Sam is on a meteoric rise Bretz added, 'Witnessing these two remarkable individuals collaborate will be an unforgettable experience for all. Stay tuned for exciting surprises in this extraordinary journey; it's not just a real estate event, it's much more—stay tuned!'
The main event in Dubai will offer an exclusive networking experience followed by a DJ-led Qigong breath-work session, aligning with Selling Sunset Mallorca’s commitment to delivering memorable and personalized experiences. Following the Dubai festivities, the team will return to Mallorca, Spain, for additional events, soon to be announced.
About Selling Sunset Mallorca:
Selling Sunset Mallorca is an esteemed international real estate and real estate development company with a rich history spanning over 20 years. Committed to providing top-tier real estate services and access to the finest properties in Mallorca, the agency offers a comprehensive suite of services to guide clients through every aspect of their real estate journey.
Note: Selling Sunset Mallorca SL is unrelated to the Netflix TV series 'Selling Sunset.'
About PsychoDelux.Media:
PsychoDelux.Media is a diverse seasoned team dedicated to film, television, and multimedia development and production, including the emerging AR and VR markets. The company is poised to capture the evolving entertainment industry in Spain, Europe, and globally."
