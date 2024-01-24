New survey explores contraception needs of Island residents

CANADA, January 24 - Island residents are encouraged to fill out an online survey to assist in the development of new Contraception Program.

The Contraception Program is being developed to address financial barriers the public may face in accessing prescription contraceptives.

The survey will assist government to gain a better understanding of peoples’ needs when it comes to prescription contraceptives. The survey questions explore what types of prescription contraceptives are being used or what there is interest in, challenges in receiving prescription contraceptives and what could make it easier to access.

The program will be created by engaging with the public and organizations, as well as monitoring what is offered in other jurisdictions and identifying what local supports and best practices currently exist.

Fill out the contraception survey here .

Quotes:

“There is often an upfront cost associated with prescription contraceptives that not everyone may be able to afford. We want to identify how we can best support those who use, or wish to use, prescription contraceptives, without cost being a barrier.

- Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

“As a family physician, I see firsthand some of the barriers island women face when trying to access the contraception of their choice. This survey is a great first step in capturing these barriers in order to guide program development.”

- Dr. Laura Heron MD Kinlock Medical Centre

“Our communities here in PEI need better access to effective and evidence-based contraception. We know that many folks are struggling financially. Supporting the cost of prescription contraceptives would help individuals make the best contraceptive choices for themselves and their families.”

- Dr. Michele Murray MD CCFP(EM) FCFP, Program Medical Lead for SHORS





Media contacts:

Samantha Hughes

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Health and Wellness

Government of Prince Edward Island

902-316-1323

shughes@gov.pe.ca

