MDC Twin Pines Conservation Education Center reschedules Eagle Days for Feb. 15

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) has rescheduled Eagle Days for Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. The original date of Jan. 24 was cancelled due to winter weather.

The center is partnering with Dickerson Park Zoo to bring the eagles for guests to ask questions and learn fun eagle facts. Here’s your chance to see just how majestic a bald and golden eagle are up-close!

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197723.

“Eagle sightings are on the rise in our area, so we’re offering this opportunity to learn more about them, how to identify them, and how to be a friend to them and other wildlife,” said Reva Dow, Twin Pines CEC Manager.

Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing. Each fall, thousands of these great birds migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.

Eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

“This is one of several programs scheduled during our seasonal closure that occurs from December through March,” Dow said.

The fishing pond and trails at Twin Pines will remain open to visitors during this time.

Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days, and visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/events by searching “Eagle Days.”

Twin Pines is located one mile east of Winona on U.S. Highway 60.

Eagle Watching on Your Own

Can't make an MDC Eagle Days event? Other local events and hot spots for winter eagle viewing include:

Duck Creek Conservation Area north of Puxico on Highway 51 in Stoddard

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge on Highway 51 in Stoddard County

Lake of the Ozarks at Bagnell Dam Access east of Bagnell

Lock & Dam 20 in Canton

Lock & Dam 24 at Clarksville

Lock & Dam 25 east of Winfield

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City

Moses Eagle Park in Stella

Old Chain of Rocks Bridge south of I-270 off Riverview Drive in St. Louis

Riverlands Environmental Demonstration Area east of West Alton

Schell-Osage Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs

Smithville Lake north of Kansas City

Stockton Lake near Stockton

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner

Table Rock Lake and Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery southwest of Branson

Truman Reservoir west of Warsaw

Wappapello Lake’s Eagle Point in southeast Missouri

For more information on bald eagles, visit the MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle.